Leak Suggests a New Ford Shelby GT500 Is Coming in 2026

The last-generation Ford Mustang GT500 was an incredibly brutal car thanks to its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 and its tire-munching 760 horsepower. It left a big pony-shaped hole in our hearts when Edmunds sold its long-term test GT500, but now, according to a rumor published on February 21 by the Mustang7G forum, the world might be getting another GT500 as early as 2026.

The rumor comes from a leaked United Auto Workers document about staffing and production increases at the Dearborn Engine Plant for a 2026 GT500 with an engine to be named Legend. Normally, rumors are rumors, but this coming from a UAW local directly connected with the plant adds a bit of credibility to the claim. Ford representatives, meanwhile, declined to comment on the rumor.