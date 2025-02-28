Leak Suggests a New Ford Shelby GT500 Is Coming in 2026

  • United Auto Workers documents claim there's a new GT500 on the way.
  • The car is supposed to be a 2026 model.
  • The rumored GT500 will have an engine codenamed "Legend."

The last-generation Ford Mustang GT500 was an incredibly brutal car thanks to its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 and its tire-munching 760 horsepower. It left a big pony-shaped hole in our hearts when Edmunds sold its long-term test GT500, but now, according to a rumor published on February 21 by the Mustang7G forum, the world might be getting another GT500 as early as 2026.

The rumor comes from a leaked United Auto Workers document about staffing and production increases at the Dearborn Engine Plant for a 2026 GT500 with an engine to be named Legend. Normally, rumors are rumors, but this coming from a UAW local directly connected with the plant adds a bit of credibility to the claim. Ford representatives, meanwhile, declined to comment on the rumor.

All this exciting news about a GT500 begs the question of where Ford could go with a new version. Could it be some kind of hybrid, or would the Blue Oval simply crank up the boost via a supercharger again or possibly a turbo? Maybe displacement will get a boost to push Legend's power output closer to that 1,000-hp mark?

If the rumors are true, we expect that the new GT500 will be a force to be reckoned with, especially since its natural competition — the Hellcat and the Camaro ZL1 — have gone the way of the dinosaur.

Kyle Hyatt has been working as an automotive journalist since 2017. In that time he's written over 3,000 car-related articles as well as tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles of both the two and four-wheeled varieties. Kyle is a contributor to Edmunds, and in addition to stints on staff at CNET's Roadshow and Jalopnik, his byline has been featured at Car & Driver, Robb Report, Autoblog, Motor Trend, The Drive and Ars Technica. When he's not busy writing, he's usually out enjoying his 2003 Porsche 911 or working to finish his custom 1969 Honda CB350 twin project sometime before the next ice age.

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

