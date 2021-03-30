The Genesis X Concept Is a Statement EV for the Future

What if Genesis made an electric Aston Martin?

  • A striking electric coupe with seating for four
  • Genesis has no plans to produce the car
  • Sets the tone for future Genesis design and electrification

The luxury automaker Genesis has revealed a flashy two-door coupe called the Genesis X Concept. And what's more, it's electric. Here's what we know so far.

Did anyone see this coming?

The sporty concept vehicle marks a departure for the brand. Genesis is known for stylish and comfortable gas-powered cars and crossovers — such as the G90 sedan and the GV80 midsize SUV — at attractive prices compared with luxury rivals.

But the Genesis X Concept signals a new approach. Its low-slung silhouette is more reminiscent of grand-touring coupes like the BMW 8 Series and Lexus LC, or electrified ones like the Polestar 1.

While the company does not intend to produce or sell the vehicle at present, Genesis said that it provides a glimpse into the future of the brand.

Genesis X Concept - Profile.

Family resemblance

While the Genesis X Concept is a radical design for the brand, its style is not completely out of left field. Many elements can be found in Genesis models now on sale.

For instance, the massive pointed front grille is an exaggerated version of the one leading the G90 sedan. The dual headlamp stripes that extend down the side profile evoke the lighting signature of the G80 and GV80. And the dramatic ducktail rear end can be found on the GV70 too.

At the Concept X media preview event, a Genesis designer called the Genesis X Concept the "ultimate expression" of the company's design philosophy.

There are unique visual cues as well. Highlighter-yellow brake calipers indicate that the vehicle is an EV with regenerative braking. The sloping roofline and flattened haunches are borrowed from current models yet taken to the extreme.

Additionally, the wheels have a double-spoke design that creates fan-like airflow to aid aerodynamics. According to Genesis, the design is so intricate that it can only be created using 3D printing.

Genesis X Concept - Wheel.

An electric future

Brand representatives at the media preview said the Genesis X Concept highlights the importance of electrification going forward.

Genesis does not currently sell any fully electric vehicles. However, parent company Hyundai offers two EVs — the Kona Electric and the Ioniq Electric — and in 2020 outlined plans to release dozens more across the Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands by 2025.

Unfortunately, the company did not provide details about the electric powertrain in the Genesis X Concept, so we have no new insight into technical EV developments that may be in the brand's pipeline.

Genesis X Concept - Rear.

Edmunds says

BMW and Polestar shouldn't be shaking in their boots just yet — the Genesis X Concept is more of a flashy statement of EV intention than a real threat to those luxury coupes. More intriguing is that Genesis sees itself as capable of much more than it currently offers. We're surely not alone in expecting big things from the brand.

Ryan ZumMallenby

