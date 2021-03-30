The Genesis X Concept Is a Statement EV for the Future

A striking electric coupe with seating for four

Genesis has no plans to produce the car

Sets the tone for future Genesis design and electrification

The luxury automaker Genesis has revealed a flashy two-door coupe called the Genesis X Concept. And what's more, it's electric. Here's what we know so far.

Did anyone see this coming?

The sporty concept vehicle marks a departure for the brand. Genesis is known for stylish and comfortable gas-powered cars and crossovers — such as the G90 sedan and the GV80 midsize SUV — at attractive prices compared with luxury rivals.

But the Genesis X Concept signals a new approach. Its low-slung silhouette is more reminiscent of grand-touring coupes like the BMW 8 Series and Lexus LC, or electrified ones like the Polestar 1.

While the company does not intend to produce or sell the vehicle at present, Genesis said that it provides a glimpse into the future of the brand.