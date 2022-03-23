Tested: 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Is the Real Deal

Stomp and go

It's important to keep in mind that the CT5-V Blackwing is a sedan. A big sedan. Because what it did at our test track is not usually in the wheelhouse of a big sedan. Keep in mind this was done on California's 91 octane gas. The numbers:

0-60 in 4.0 seconds (3.77 seconds with 1 foot of rollout)

123.7 mph through the quarter mile

Stopped from 60 in 104 feet (iron brakes, not the optional carbon ceramics)

Pulled a 1.08 g on our skidpad

What's it like to get it through the quarter mile? Let's ask our test driver.

"Launch control comes in two flavors: automatic or do-it-yourself. Going the DIY route opens up a giant wormhole of possibilities, but I settled on a 2,200 rpm launch with a 7.5% slip number. Auto worked pretty well, too, but allowed for too much spin on our test track's normal asphalt. Mega power but interstellar gearing. First goes to something like 58 while second goes to 83! Once it hooks up and you're out of the wheelspin zone, it's utterly stable. Say what you want about the motor (it's great) but the gearbox is the star here. Robust without being heavy and balky; quick without sloppy. World-class. The car could do this all day."

He seems happy. But what about the brakes? As mentioned earlier, our test car was not equipped with the optional carbon-ceramic stoppers. Still, with 15.7-inch rotors and six-piston calipers up front and 14.7-inch rotors with four piston calipers out back, we expected solid performance.

"Surprised this didn't come with the optional carbon-ceramic brakes but it still stopped like a champ. Brakes even needed a bit of heat in them to deliver their best stops. Pedal is firm and doesn't take much to get into the meat of the stopping power. ABS is well matched to the tires so ABS noise and vibes were minimal. Some slight skipping/sliding near zero but that's what hi-po cars usually do. Totally stable and straight. Car hunkers down and stays down — credit to the MagneRide here.

"The brake-by-wire system doesn't transmit much feedback and that comes back to haunt the CT5-V on our handling loop. After several hard laps, the pedal started to feel wooden and I worried that I wasn't getting the full picture of how much stopping power I had left. The pedal simply doesn't let you press any harder but the stopping power doesn't feel as robust as it used to. Same story with the C8 so this is clearly a 'thing' with this braking system. Still, the fact that these brakes can haul down this missile without much fade on a brake-heavy track is pretty impressive. But if it were my money, I'd spring for the carbon ceramics."