- The current car market offers something for everyone.
- But a number of awesome sports cars, SUVs, trucks and hybrids are on the horizon.
- Here are the upcoming vehicles that you might want to wait for.
Future Cars Worth Waiting For: 2025-2027
We wouldn't mind a Bugatti Tourbillon or two ...
The current car market offers something for everyone, whether you're looking for a fuel-efficient hybrid SUV or world-beating supercar with 12 roaring cylinders. But if you're feeling uninspired by what's available now, might we suggest waiting just a bit longer for one of these beauties? These are the most interesting gas-powered future cars coming out over the next few years, ranging from a sensible Subaru to the next Bugatti. If an electric-only option is more your speed, check out our article on the most exciting EVs worth waiting for.
Am I Ready for an EV?
- EV ownership works best if you can charge at home (240V outlet) This typically means a 240V home installation, or other places your car is parked for several hours each day. Don't expect a regular household outlet (120V) to suffice.
- Adding a home charging system is estimated to cost $1,616 in This is an estimate for your area. Using your address and the answers you provide, Treehouse can provide a more accurate price.
- Edmunds is partnering with Treehouse, an independent provider of home EV installation services. Learn more Edmunds customers receive a 10% installation discount and 4% smart charger discount. Discount excludes permit, hosted inspection, and load management devices. Valid for 30 days.
2025 Aston Martin Vantage
The current Aston Martin Vantage debuted in 2021 and represented a marked improvement over its predecessor. However, with questionable ergonomics, a seriously dated infotainment system and a sometimes punishing ride, there was a lot of room for improvement. The update to the 2025 Vantage is so comprehensive, this almost feels like a new car. Power is up 153 horsepower to a lofty 656 hp, the suspension is more compliant, and a new Aston Martin-developed tech interface replaces the decade-old Mercedes system. Its starting price is $40,000 higher, now hovering near the $200,000 mark, but the upgrades are well worth the money to those who can afford it.
2025 Bentley Continental
Bentley might refer to the 2025 Continental as a fourth-generation vehicle, but really, this is a heavily revised version of the third-gen coupe and convertible that launched in 2020. With the venerable W12 engine now gone from the lineup, a new plug-in hybrid V8 serves as the top-down powertrain, boasting an impressive 771 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. It hits 60 mph in a hair over 3 seconds while also providing around 40 miles of EV range. The cabin design and materials are immaculate as always, and a wealth of customization options allow you to make the Continental uniquely your own.
2025 BMW M5 and M5 Touring
After a one-year absence, the BMW M5 returns more powerful and tech-heavy than ever (it's also regular heavy, as noted in our article Everything That's Lighter Than the New BMW M5). Powered by a turbocharged V8 with a plug-in hybrid component, the new M5 produces an exceptional 717 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque — good for a 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds. If that somehow doesn't put a spring in your step, BMW is finally bringing the M5 Touring wagon to the States. It'll go toe-to-toe against the Audi RS 6 Avant, the only other superwagon on the market.
Bugatti Tourbillon
Bugatti's next world-beating hypercar ditches the quad-turbo W16 it's used for two decades. A naturally aspirated V16 developed by pioneering engine manufacturer Cosworth lies behind the passenger compartment, and it is paired with three electric motors. This is no mere plug-in hybrid, however; the Bugatti Tourbillon churns out an unbelievable 1,800 horsepower. The jewel-like interior is another highlight, with a gorgeous analog gauge cluster and a steering wheel that rotates around a fixed central hub. If you want one, you should register your interest now. Even with a starting price of around $4.1 million, there are more than enough oligarchs to scoop up the production run of 250 units.
2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1
We knew a new top-dog Corvette ZR1 was in the works, but we had no idea what its powertrain would be. Our best guess was the Z06's flat-plane crank V8 mixed with the E-Ray's hybrid system. We were half right. The Chevy Corvette ZR1 does use the Z06's eight-cylinder, then adds a pair of turbochargers, each contributing 20 psi of boost. The result is the most potent production Corvette of all time, with 1,064 horsepower routed through the rear wheels. All hail the new High Priest of Oversteer!
2025 Dodge Charger
The all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona gets all the fanfare, but Dodge also has a gas-only Charger coming next year. The legendary Hemi V8 won't make a comeback, but the new turbocharged inline-six won't be a slouch. The gas Charger will be available starting in Q1 2025, when it will launch in four-door Sixpack S.O. (standard output, 420 horsepower) and two-door Sixpack H.O. (high output, 550 hp) variants. That said, we think the quickest versions of the Charger will be the EVs; even though they're likely heavier than the ICE counterparts, it's hard to beat an electric car's instant torque.
2025 Ford Mustang GTD
The Mustang GTD is unlike any production Mustang you've ever seen. The aggressively styled carbon-fiber aero kit is the first sign this isn't a normal pony car, and that's before you pop the hood to find a supercharged V8 with more than 800 horsepower. Multimatic DSSV dampers, titanium trim sourced from retired F-22s, a semi-active suspension with adjustable ride height — all of these combine to make an extreme-performance Mustang that's technically legal for road use but best suited for the track. The price for all this Ferrari-challenging goodness? Roughly $300,000.
2026 Honda Passport
Honda has been tight-lipped about the upcoming, next-generation Passport. All we know for sure is that it's the follow-up to our favorite midsize two-row SUV (it has claimed the top spot since its last redesign in 2019). We expect the new Passport to be just like the recently overhauled Honda Pilot with the back seats jettisoned and an exterior design with more black cladding for a rugged look.
2025 Lamborghini Temerario
The Lamborghini Huracan and its mighty V10 are gone, but the powerplant in the baby Lambo's replacement, the Temerario, is a fine consolation. Not only does this twin-turbo V8 rev all the way to 10,000 rpm, it's augmented by three electric motors for instant jump off the line. Total output is a lofty 907 horsepower — far more than the Huracan and even the big-boss Aventador ever managed. And this is just the first-year model; even more hardcore versions are surely on their way.
2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger
From established players like Ford and Chevy to relative newcomers Rivian and Tesla, it seems like everyone is getting in on the EV truck game. Ram's no different, with its all-electric 1500 Rev debuting at the end of 2024. But Ram knows that not all of its customers are on board with full electrification — that's why they're introducing the Ram 1500 Ramcharger plug-in hybrid to bridge the gap. It's primarily powered by a 92-kWh battery pack with about 145 miles of range, fully juiced. Once it runs out, a 3.6-liter V6 kicks in to recharge the battery. With a fully topped-off battery pack and gas tank, the Ramcharger can travel nearly 700 miles before you need to plug in or refuel. It's an excellent option for truck buyers who want to dip their toes into EV ownership but want the flexibility a gas engine provides.
Subaru Forester Hybrid
Subaru's ultra-popular Forester compact SUV is mostly redesigned for 2025, but its four-cylinder engine and continuously variable automatic transmission are essentially carryovers. The powertrain is unrefined and not very powerful, and we think the Forester deserves more. Subaru apparently agrees, and the Forester will soon see a hybrid variant added to the lineup. We don't know much about the Forester Hybrid at this point — Subaru hasn't publicly unveiled it yet — but a launch in calendar year 2025 or 2026 is likely.