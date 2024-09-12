From established players like Ford and Chevy to relative newcomers Rivian and Tesla, it seems like everyone is getting in on the EV truck game. Ram's no different, with its all-electric 1500 Rev debuting at the end of 2024. But Ram knows that not all of its customers are on board with full electrification — that's why they're introducing the Ram 1500 Ramcharger plug-in hybrid to bridge the gap. It's primarily powered by a 92-kWh battery pack with about 145 miles of range, fully juiced. Once it runs out, a 3.6-liter V6 kicks in to recharge the battery. With a fully topped-off battery pack and gas tank, the Ramcharger can travel nearly 700 miles before you need to plug in or refuel. It's an excellent option for truck buyers who want to dip their toes into EV ownership but want the flexibility a gas engine provides.