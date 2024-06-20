Not only is the Tourbillon one of the most powerful cars in the world, it has, by far, the most potent naturally aspirated powertrain you can buy. Assuming that you have at least 3.8 million euros (roughly $4.1 million) earmarked for a hypercar, can reserve one of the 250 production slots, and can wait until at least 2026 for your vehicle to be delivered. A few assumptions, then.

A Cosworth/Bugatti V16 and three electric motors

Bugattis aren't classically beautiful, with form absolutely following the function of making the prodigious powertrains work properly. To our eyes, the Tourbillon looks like an evolution of the outgoing Chiron, even though the new car rides on a new platform and is slightly longer and lower than its predecessor.

But you aren't here for a design study; you want to know what makes this new Bugatti so exceptional. The legendary quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 that set records in the Veyron and Chiron is no more. In its place, behind the driver, is a naturally aspirated 8.3-liter V16 that Bugatti codeveloped with famed powertrain manufacturer Cosworth. It produces 1,000 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque on its own. That's roughly the same amount of power as the original Veyron 16.4, though the lack of turbochargers means the Tourbillon is in arrears about 260 lb-ft. Compared to the ultimate Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300 — with its 1,578 hp and 1,180 lb-ft — the V16 is down ... a lot.