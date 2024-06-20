- Bugatti's newest hypercar debuts, with a starting price of around $4.1 million.
- Powered by a V16 codeveloped with Cosworth, this plug-in hybrid also has three electric motors.
- This incredible machine produces a whopping 1,800 horsepower.
The Bugatti Tourbillon Is an 1,800-HP Hybrid With an Exquisite Interior
Hybrid hypercar or work of art?
From record-breaking Koenigseggs to achingly beautiful Pagains and ultra-exclusive vehicles from Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren and Mercedes-Benz, there's no shortage of two-seater exotica to choose from. (Should you have a few million dollars burning a hole in your pocket, of course.) But one name stands above them all: Bugatti.
Ever since the brand's resurrection in the early 2000s, the French automaker has stood for extreme performance in such a singular way that even people who don't live and breathe cars know the name of the small-volume manufacturer. Today, the company that revitalized the pursuit of raw speed unveils its newest creation: the Tourbillon — the first Bugatti of the modern era not to use forced induction. Instead, the new V16 is augmented by three electric motors to produce an incredible 1,800 horsepower.
Not only is the Tourbillon one of the most powerful cars in the world, it has, by far, the most potent naturally aspirated powertrain you can buy. Assuming that you have at least 3.8 million euros (roughly $4.1 million) earmarked for a hypercar, can reserve one of the 250 production slots, and can wait until at least 2026 for your vehicle to be delivered. A few assumptions, then.
A Cosworth/Bugatti V16 and three electric motors
Bugattis aren't classically beautiful, with form absolutely following the function of making the prodigious powertrains work properly. To our eyes, the Tourbillon looks like an evolution of the outgoing Chiron, even though the new car rides on a new platform and is slightly longer and lower than its predecessor.
But you aren't here for a design study; you want to know what makes this new Bugatti so exceptional. The legendary quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 that set records in the Veyron and Chiron is no more. In its place, behind the driver, is a naturally aspirated 8.3-liter V16 that Bugatti codeveloped with famed powertrain manufacturer Cosworth. It produces 1,000 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque on its own. That's roughly the same amount of power as the original Veyron 16.4, though the lack of turbochargers means the Tourbillon is in arrears about 260 lb-ft. Compared to the ultimate Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300 — with its 1,578 hp and 1,180 lb-ft — the V16 is down ... a lot.
That's where the trio of electric motors come into play. Two are mounted at the front axle and one is at the rear, and all are fed by a 25-kWh battery pack placed in the central tunnel and behind the passengers. That's right — like the McLaren P1 and the Porsche 918 Spyder, this hypercar uses a plug-in hybrid powertrain to boost performance to levels difficult to achieve otherwise. Output stands at 1,800 horsepower combined. EV range is estimated to be 39 miles on the optimistic European WLTP cycle; expect a lower number when this car arrives in the U.S.
With all the instant torque available from the electric motors, plus an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic putting down power via an all-wheel-drive system, Bugatti says the Tourbillon will launch from 0 to 62 mph in 2 seconds flat. Bugatti also claims 0 to 124 mph in less than 5 seconds, 0 to 186 mph in less than 10, and 0 to 248 mph (an astounding metric to capture and publicize, by the way) in less than 25 seconds. Bugatti says the Tourbillon's top speed is an impressive 276 mph — assuming you use the Speed Key, otherwise you're electronically limited to just 236 mph. And it'll probably sound amazing on hard acceleration pulls, too; the V16's redline is a lofty 9,000 rpm, nearly 2,000 rpm higher than the Chiron Super Sport's limit.
The name fits
A "tourbillon" is a component of high-end timepieces that increases accuracy by counteracting the force that gravity exerts on time-keeping mechanisms. When you open the dihedral doors (which rotate forward and out) and step inside the cabin, you'll know exactly why Bugatti chose the moniker.
The Tourbillon's interior is, in a word, exquisite. Your eye is immediately drawn to the three-gauge cluster that sits atop the steering column. The center portal is a combination tachometer and speedometer, with needles that pair to resemble watch hands. To the left are temperature readouts, plus fuel tank and battery charge data, and to the right is an EV charge/discharge meter and Bugatti's famous power output dial. The visually arresting instrument cluster is made of titanium, sapphire, and ruby, and weighs just 1.5 pounds.
Even more impressive is the movement of the steering wheel. The wheel is joined to the column at the 12 and 6 o'clock positions, but the hub is stationary. That means the wheel rotates around the hub and instrument cluster — neither of which is attached to the wheel at all. It's a mesmerizing display that keeps the gauges close to the driver for easy viewing, and the detachment means you have a clear picture of critical information regardless of where the wheels are pointed. The center stack, though similar in form to that of the Chiron, is made of crystal and darkened aluminum. There are additional buttons, too, to control various driver aids and vehicle settings.
What you won't find, however, is a screen. Bugatti set out to create a timeless interior design, and nothing ages a car quicker than an outdated infotainment system. While the Chiron's interior hid the digital stuff in the instrument panel, the Tourbillon's analog cluster necessitated a different solution. There's no infotainment system at first glance, but press a button, and a small compartment above the top knob of the center console opens to reveal a small touchscreen capable of displaying in portrait or landscape mode. We don't know much about the infotainment system, other than it incorporates Apple CarPlay functionality.
Edmunds says
The Tourbillon is a remarkable addition to the Bugatti story, with a jewel-like interior and more power under the hood than most mortals know what to do with. Even so, remember: This is only the first model in the Tourbillon lineup. More expensive, powerful, and exclusive versions are sure to follow and catapult the price from its current $4.1 million mark.