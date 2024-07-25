- The new ZR1 is the most powerful and fastest Chevy Corvette ever made.
The 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Is a 1,064-HP Track Weapon
Chevy’s new ultimate Corvette will run the quarter mile in less than 10 seconds
The next chapter in the C8 Chevrolet Corvette story is by far the most significant. The new Corvette ZR1 makes over 1,000 horsepower and will be the fastest Corvette in history by a long shot. Chevy now has a production vehicle that is more powerful than any Ferrari, McLaren or Lamborghini road car — and one that will likely cost a lot less too.
A first for Corvette combustion
The internet has speculated for months over which powertrain the new ZR1 will use, and whether or not it will be a hybrid. Chevy decided to keep things old-school with a purely internal-combustion setup. Called the LT7, this engine is a 5.5-liter dual-overhead-cam flat-plane crank V8 with two turbochargers, marking the first time a Corvette has ever used turbos from the factory. They each run 20 psi, and according to ZR1 engineers, spin at 1.7 times the speed of sound.
While the LT7 was designed alongside the naturally aspirated LT6 used in the Z06, it has some unique parts to produce its astounding 1,064 hp and 828 lb-ft of torque. This includes a new intake system, head castings with unique ports, and a larger combustion chamber. There’s also specific valvetrain timing for forced induction with higher exhaust temperatures and a secondary port fuel-injection system added to support the engine’s insane output. Chevy upgraded the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission with new inner and outer input shafts, final drive refinements, and better oil management to handle the extra g-forces the ZR1 will put on this powertrain.
The early claims for the ZR1 are astounding. The quarter mile will take roughly 9.7 seconds to dispatch, and the Corvette's top speed should be north of 215 mph. No word yet on a 0-to-60-mph time, though we’re assuming it will be marginally slower than the E-Ray’s 2.5-second figure. Yes, it might have 1,064 hp, but running that through two wheels can be challenging.
We got to experience all of this firsthand during a ride-along experience in an early ZR1 prototype at GM’s Milford Proving Grounds. Not only does this Corvette sound mean in person, but it picks up pace with cars that cost over a million dollars.
Aero all over
The new ZR1 will come in two flavors, coupe and convertible. From there, Chevy will offer several aero packages, each of which creates a more aggressive track car. Standard on every ZR1 are carbon-ceramic brakes, a carbon-finished front splitter and extra cooling ducts for the engine and brakes. There’s also a massive cutout for the flow-through hood, allowing air to flow up and over the windshield and straight onto the spoiler to help with rear-end downforce.
Customers with racetracks on their minds will want to opt for the ZTK package. With the ZTK pack fitted, the ZR1 produces 1,000 pounds of downforce, or roughly 30% more than a Z06. This ultimate aero setup includes a massive high-downforce rear wing, carbon-fiber dive planes, firmer suspension calibration and, most importantly, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires. Separate from the ZTK, there are some fun individual options like a split rear window design to mimic the GT3.R race car. If you want to go all in on lightness, carbon-fiber wheels and roof are à la carte items.
Inside the cabin is where things are most similar to lesser Corvette models. There are a few ZR1 badges and sections of carbon-fiber pieces, but other than that it’s the same C8 interior that we’ve seen since the Stingray was introduced. Like in other Corvette models, there will be multiple seats to choose from, ranging from a comfy touring seat to an aggressive bucket seat for track days. The touchscreen is starting to look dated compared to the tech in more modern sports cars, but that’s hardly a reason to overlook the ZR1.
Coming next year
Chevy will put the new ZR1 into production next year; it will be built in Bowling Green, Kentucky, alongside the other Corvette family members. Pricing and availability will be announced closer to when the car goes on sale in 2025. We also expect some more information on performance figures, including an exact 0-to-60 time and, naturally, a lap around the famed Nürburgring.
Edmunds says
It’s safe to say that Chevy overshot all expectations for this car, especially with the horsepower figure. Whether or not the ZR1 is the final C8 variant remains to be seen, but figuring out where GM's engineers go from here is anyone’s guess.