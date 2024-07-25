The early claims for the ZR1 are astounding. The quarter mile will take roughly 9.7 seconds to dispatch, and the Corvette's top speed should be north of 215 mph. No word yet on a 0-to-60-mph time, though we’re assuming it will be marginally slower than the E-Ray’s 2.5-second figure. Yes, it might have 1,064 hp, but running that through two wheels can be challenging.

We got to experience all of this firsthand during a ride-along experience in an early ZR1 prototype at GM’s Milford Proving Grounds. Not only does this Corvette sound mean in person, but it picks up pace with cars that cost over a million dollars.

Aero all over

The new ZR1 will come in two flavors, coupe and convertible. From there, Chevy will offer several aero packages, each of which creates a more aggressive track car. Standard on every ZR1 are carbon-ceramic brakes, a carbon-finished front splitter and extra cooling ducts for the engine and brakes. There’s also a massive cutout for the flow-through hood, allowing air to flow up and over the windshield and straight onto the spoiler to help with rear-end downforce.