2025 Ford Mustang GTD Aims to Take Down the 911 GT3 RS

Hold your horses, Aston Martin, Mercedes and Porsche: Ford has a new pony coming to town. And, to put it bluntly, they’re gunning for ya. Ford continues its quest to conquer the European sports car market with the debut of the new 2025 Mustang GTD at Monterey Car Week.

The Mustang GTD is the most extreme example of the Mustang to date and features technology from the Mustang GT3 race car. The wide-body kit, body panels almost entirely made from carbon fiber, aggressive aero enhancements and a massive rear wing are just the start of the upgrades for this outlandish Mustang ready to be unleashed on the street. Yes, you read that correctly: The GTD is street-legal.

“We didn’t engineer a road car for the track, we created a race car for the road,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO.

Production will be limited, and pricing is expected to start around $300,000. Availability is slated for late 2024 to early 2025.