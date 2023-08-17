- The limited-edition 2025 Mustang GTD is engineered to be a race car for the road.
- The GTD is inspired by and features technology from the Mustang GT3 race car.
- Boasts a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine with around 800 hp, making it the most potent street-legal Mustang ever developed.
2025 Ford Mustang GTD Aims to Take Down the 911 GT3 RS
More wings than a plane full of first-time fliers
Hold your horses, Aston Martin, Mercedes and Porsche: Ford has a new pony coming to town. And, to put it bluntly, they’re gunning for ya. Ford continues its quest to conquer the European sports car market with the debut of the new 2025 Mustang GTD at Monterey Car Week.
The Mustang GTD is the most extreme example of the Mustang to date and features technology from the Mustang GT3 race car. The wide-body kit, body panels almost entirely made from carbon fiber, aggressive aero enhancements and a massive rear wing are just the start of the upgrades for this outlandish Mustang ready to be unleashed on the street. Yes, you read that correctly: The GTD is street-legal.
“We didn’t engineer a road car for the track, we created a race car for the road,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO.
Production will be limited, and pricing is expected to start around $300,000. Availability is slated for late 2024 to early 2025.
It is not what’s on the inside but what’s underneath that counts
Ford engineers spent two years secretly building the GTD to become what they call a “technological tour de force” inspired by the Mustang GT3. Slated to race in Le Mans — and on a road near you — in 2024, the GTD boasts a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine with roughly 800 horsepower on tap, making it the most potent street-legal Mustang ever developed.
To help rein in the power, a variable traction control system has been added to the Track driving mode. Even better, adjustments can be made without even moving your hands off the wheel.
In true race car fashion, space makes way for optimal performance. Instead of a trunk, the space in the rear is used to house the GTD's semi-active suspension that varies both spring rates and ride height (lowering the Mustang up to 40 mm), a hydraulic control system and a transaxle cooling system. The GTD also showcases Multimatic's dynamic suspension spool valve (DSSV) dampers mounted inboard and arranged in a horizontal cross pattern.
Designed to drive performance
But how about the upgrades you can see? The GTD features typical corner-carving bits like a front splitter and a sharp rear diffuser (the former is made of carbon fiber, naturally), but it's the available aero package that piques our interest. Opting for this pack adds hydraulically controlled flaps up front, which work in concert with a C-pillar-mounted active rear wing. These features might not be legal in competition motorsport, but they would be killer at the occasional track day.
An eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is mounted at the rear for nearly 50/50 weight distribution, Ford says. In true Mustang fashion, it routes power through the rear wheels only. The wheels, by the way, are 20-inch forged aluminum wheels (forged magnesium wheels are available) and are wrapped in tires measuring 325 mm wide in front and 345 mm in the rear. Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes are standard.
What's on the inside?
Ford didn't invite us to peek at the GTD's interior, nor did the automaker offer interior photos. We do know that it will share some similarities with the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse and will make ample use of leather, suede and more carbon fiber. Recaro front seats will likely prove supportive in hard cornering, while backseat passengers will enjoy ... nothing. The rear seats have been removed in the interest of weight-saving. The one truly cool thing about the cabin is that you can order a 3D-printed transmission selector, serial plate and paddle shifters, all made from titanium taken from retired F-22s.
Edmunds says
The Mustang GTD takes a page from the playbook of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, stripping out the interior, adding extreme aero enhancements, and massaging the engine to unbelievable power levels. If Ford can nail the execution, European sports cars will have a lot to worry about.