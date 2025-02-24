- We have an idea of how much the 2026 Ramcharger will cost.
- Ram's plug-in hybrid pickup trick will be on sale in the second half of this year.
- Expect a starting price of $70,000 to $75,000 and an estimated range of 690 miles.
The 2026 Ram 1500 Ramcharger Will Cost 'Slightly More' Than $65,000
Expect to see it on dealer lots in the second half of this year
At a technical presentation this morning Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis said that the 2026 Ram 1500 Ramcharger will cost "slightly more" than the average transaction price of a full-size pickup truck. The average transaction cost of a full-size pickup truck right now is around $65,000, so expect the base model of the new Ramcharger to come in at around $70,000 to $75,000 when it arrives in the second half of 2025.
Because Ram has decided to delay the 1500 Rev, Ram's fully electric full-size pickup, the Ramcharger is the first battery-powered Ram we'll see. If that's confusing, we get it. The Ramcharger works like an EV because there is a 91.8-kWh (69.7-kWh usable) battery that powers a pair of electric motors (one on each axle). The reason for the large gap in the usable and gross battery capacities is because, Ram's engineers say, Ram wants to ensure consistent power delivery across all conditions. A battery's power delivery starts to fall off as the battery begins to deplete, so the Ramcharger always keeps its battery state of charge between 16.75% to 97%. That limiting should also help preserve battery life to some extent because the battery will never have to go through a full cycle of being completely dead and having to be fully charged back up.
However, there is also a 3.6-liter V6 under the hood that powers a generator for the battery pack. Fans of Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and other brands from this family will know the V6 well as the tried-and-true Pentastar V6 that's been in everything from Wranglers to old Chargers and Challengers. There are no significant changes to the engine itself except for the fact that it doesn't have a starter motor because the generator will act as the starter. While there are other engine options in the Stellantis family, the Pentastar was chosen because it was the simplest solution that fit the requirements for the Ramcharger. Ram also says the engine doesn't have to work very hard, is quiet, and keeps vibrations and harshness to a minimum.
The V6 and the generator can put out a maximum of 202 kW each, and together they have three main use cases in the Ramcharger. When in Electric+ mode, the V6 will remain off while the battery powers the electric motors and the battery has enough energy to power the wheels. When the state of charge is low enough, the engine will automatically kick on and charge the battery to help maintain or replenish the state of charge. The Ramcharger's E-Save mode will keep the battery at or above 50% depending on what the driver decides.
Lastly, the V6 and generator can essentially bypass the battery. For example, when the battery is very cold and can't output adequate power, the V6 and generator will power the drive units directly. Even though there's no mechanical connection between the two, the V6 is essentially powering the wheels in this case.
The V6 and generator pull from a 27-gallon fuel tank and are a big part of the Ramcharger's claimed 690 miles of total range. If you were to just deplete the battery without ever turning on the V6, the Ramcharger only gets 145 miles of range. Together they can go much farther, and Ram says you never have to plug it in — the V6 will happily serve as the only power source for the battery. The Ramcharger also has vehicle-to-load capabilities and Ram says it can power your house for over a day in the event of a lengthy power outage.