The 2026 Ram 1500 Ramcharger Will Cost 'Slightly More' Than $65,000

At a technical presentation this morning Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis said that the 2026 Ram 1500 Ramcharger will cost "slightly more" than the average transaction price of a full-size pickup truck. The average transaction cost of a full-size pickup truck right now is around $65,000, so expect the base model of the new Ramcharger to come in at around $70,000 to $75,000 when it arrives in the second half of 2025.

Because Ram has decided to delay the 1500 Rev, Ram's fully electric full-size pickup, the Ramcharger is the first battery-powered Ram we'll see. If that's confusing, we get it. The Ramcharger works like an EV because there is a 91.8-kWh (69.7-kWh usable) battery that powers a pair of electric motors (one on each axle). The reason for the large gap in the usable and gross battery capacities is because, Ram's engineers say, Ram wants to ensure consistent power delivery across all conditions. A battery's power delivery starts to fall off as the battery begins to deplete, so the Ramcharger always keeps its battery state of charge between 16.75% to 97%. That limiting should also help preserve battery life to some extent because the battery will never have to go through a full cycle of being completely dead and having to be fully charged back up.