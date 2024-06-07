- The Toyota and Lexus recall covers 102,000 vehicles
- Both the Lexus LX and Toyota Tundra have been affected
- The NHTSA says a remedy isn't available yet
Toyota Recalls 102,000 Tundras and Lexus LXs for Engine Issues
Engine problems are limited to the gas-only Tundra and LX 600
Toyota has issued a recall for 102,092 Toyota Tundra and Lexus LX models. About 95,800 2022-2023 Tundra trucks manufactured between November 2, 2021, and February 13, 2023, are potentially affected. They are joined by roughly 3,500 2022-2023 Lexus LX SUVs built between July 30, 2021, and November 25, 2022. The recall covers the gas-only V35A twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 engine — hybrid powertrains are thankfully immune from the defect.
NHTSA filings state that Toyota may not have removed machining debris from some of these engines during the production process. Per the filings, "if the aforementioned machining debris adheres to the bearings and operation of the engine continues at higher loads over time, failure of the bearings may occur. This can lead to potential engine knocking, engine rough running, engine no start and/or an engine stall."
Though the NHTSA doesn’t have a recall out for Tundras with a hybrid powertrain at this time, recall documentation says that if a hybrid Tundra has an engine failure, the powertrain may be able to provide limited output, and visual and audio warnings for poor engine health will be displayed.
There is no remedy available right now. Toyota is working on one and says that owners will be notified of the safety risk by late July. Whatever the remedy is, owners will be provided with the fix under warranty and at no cost. You can use the NHTSA’s website to check and see if your 2022-23 Toyota Tundra or Lexus LX has been affected.
Edmunds says
It’s curious that the NHTSA’s documents covering this recall mention hybrid powertrains can become wrapped up in this issue. We’ll be keeping an eye on the organization’s recall postings to see if this expands to the Tundra hybrid or the Toyota Sequoia, which uses the Tundra hybrid's powertrain.