Toyota Recalls 102,000 Tundras and Lexus LXs for Engine Issues

NHTSA filings state that Toyota may not have removed machining debris from some of these engines during the production process. Per the filings, "if the aforementioned machining debris adheres to the bearings and operation of the engine continues at higher loads over time, failure of the bearings may occur. This can lead to potential engine knocking, engine rough running, engine no start and/or an engine stall."

Though the NHTSA doesn’t have a recall out for Tundras with a hybrid powertrain at this time, recall documentation says that if a hybrid Tundra has an engine failure, the powertrain may be able to provide limited output, and visual and audio warnings for poor engine health will be displayed.

There is no remedy available right now. Toyota is working on one and says that owners will be notified of the safety risk by late July. Whatever the remedy is, owners will be provided with the fix under warranty and at no cost. You can use the NHTSA’s website to check and see if your 2022-23 Toyota Tundra or Lexus LX has been affected.