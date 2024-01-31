Last year, Ford CEO Jim Farley made the shocking announcement that beginning this spring, owners of the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning would be able to tap into Tesla's vast Supercharger network to recharge their EVs on the go. Farley provided additional details today — the automaker will soon ship complimentary adapters that will allow Ford vehicles to charge at the more than 12,000 Supercharger stations across the U.S. and Canada that use Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) plug.

Ford, along with numerous other manufacturers, currently uses the Combined Charging System (CCS) plug on all its vehicles. The automaker was the first of many non-Tesla OEMs to signal that, starting next year, new electric vehicles will come with the NACS charge port standard. So, in the future, owners won’t need an adapter to use Tesla’s charging network. Other automakers like BMW, General Motors and Toyota have also said that their vehicles will be able to use certain Tesla Superchargers starting this year.

“We want to make charging more convenient for our Ford EV owners,” Farley said in his social media post. A Ford spokesperson told Edmunds that all 2021 to 2024 model year Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning owners are eligible to receive the adapter free of charge. All they must do is provide Ford with their VIN. Ford told us that more instructions will be available in the coming weeks.