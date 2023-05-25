Today, Ford and Tesla announced a new partnership that allows owners of a Ford electric vehicle to use Tesla's Supercharger network, which will go into effect in spring 2024. A new Tesla-developed adapter will be available for Ford's F-150 Lightning pickup, Mustang Mach-E crossover and E-Transit work van and will allow those vehicles to charge at the more than 12,000 Supercharger stations spread throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Ford's next generation of electric vehicles, which will start shipping in 2025, will also feature a charge plug for the proprietary Tesla NACS charger. It will join the high-speed CCS plug that already exists on the EVs from Ford and other EV manufacturers.

The news comes a few months after Tesla opened the Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs in a limited fashion. At the time of this publication, there are 11 stations nationwide that feature what Tesla calls the "Magic Dock," which is just a station that offers both Tesla's traditional NACS charger and a CCS charger. There will presumably be more Superchargers built with Magic Docks in the future, but the Tesla-developed adapter allows Ford EVs much more immediate and wide-ranging access.