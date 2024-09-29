2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash Quick Review: Does It Lag Behind Newer Competition?

Feeling dated already

The most obvious thing to talk about when comparing the Lightning to most of the competition is the way this truck looks. Early on, the Ford was praised for simply looking like an F-150 (it is the most popular vehicle in America after all, so Ford's recipe has been winning for a while). Inside and out, the Lightning is just a regular ol' F-150, and while to some that might still be a good thing, the Lightning has started to feel dated.

The Hummer EV pickup, Chevy Silverado EV, the aforementioned Rivian, and (of course) the Tesla Cybertruck are all vastly different takes on how electric pickups can look. They might not all be pretty — in fact our staff recently voted the Cybertruck the ugliest new car out there — but they're at least different. Next to the shiny new competition the Lightning has started to look and feel mundane. The hewing to the F-150 aesthetic might still be a pro for some, but there's no doubting it's become the odd one out when it comes to styling.

The same can be said of the Lightning's interior design. Aside from the portrait-oriented screen in the middle that's so large it had to engulf the physical climate controls, this interior is identical to the gas-powered versions. However, even though it feels a little run-of-the-mill in here (our Flash test truck rang it at over $80,000 as tested and still came with cloth seats), this is a good thing. While the way a truck looks is one topic, how you use it from the driver's seat is another entirely, and the simple familliarity the Lightning offers will be like comfort food for truck lovers.