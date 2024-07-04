2024 Ford F-150 vs. 2500 Ram 1500: All Work, All Play

Technology

For us, technology doesn't just refer to screens inside a vehicle's cabin — it includes safety features and driving aids as well. Excitingly, both of these trucks have partial hands-free driving systems: Ford has BlueCruise and Ram has a new system that it just refers to as "hands-free driving assist." These systems are very similar. Both rely on about 150,000 miles of premapped highways, and they require the driver to be watching the road. The systems turn on automatically when you're on one of these premapped highways, but you don't have to use them if you don't want to.

Even though this is Ram's first attempt at such a system, we preferred it to BlueCruise for two main reasons. First, Ram's tech did a better job at staying on, without the multiple deactivations we got in the Ford, and its lane keeping and lane centering sensors seemed to be better calibrated. On top of that, Ram's tech is considerably cheaper up front, as it comes with three free years of use before requiring a subscription (amount TBD). Ford gives you a 90-day trial, then it costs $800 a year, or $2,100 for three years.

Generally speaking, though, Ford's in-cabin experience was far superior. All trims of the F-150 now feature a 12-inch touchscreen and the software is responsive and easy to use. Though the top trims of the Ram feature a larger, vertically oriented 14.5-inch touchscreen, ours was a laggy mess, which became a real problem because Ram forces you to use the screen for certain seat adjustments and climate controls. Both trucks have wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but for some reason in the Ram, if you use Android Auto, it only takes up a tiny portion of the screen.

In the end, the slightly better usability tipped the scales toward the Ford, even if Ram's on-road driving assistant is nicer to live with.