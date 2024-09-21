Performance: 8

Axing the V8 from the 1500's lineup hasn't slowed the truck down at all. Both variants of the straight-six turbo engine are strong. At our test track, a Ram 1500 with the standard output engine needed only 5.2 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph. With the high-output version, that shrinks to 4.7 seconds, which is well ahead of other full-size trucks.

The Ram 1500's steering is light and doesn't give you much feel for the road. Still, we enjoyed how driving the truck felt predictable. It carries its significant heft well and doesn't feel sloppy when going around corners. It drives with a connectedness that some other full-size pickups lack.

Acceleration: 9

Holy cow, these straight-six turbos kick super hard. We tested both at our track; a Tradesman with the standard-output engine covered the 0-60 mph run in 5.2 seconds, while a Tungsten with the high-output version did it in 4.7 seconds. That's ridiculous. We also towed a sizable Airstream trailer with the Tungsten, and it didn't feel like we were pulling anything. Just fantastic output out of these.

Braking: 7.5

The Ram's brake pedal is a little soft, and the 60-0 mph panic-stopping distance of 135 feet is a few feet longer than the figures for the rest of the full-size bunch. We like having a touch more grabbiness at the top of the pedal stroke in these big trucks, which inspires confidence in the vehicle's stopping ability. Under panic braking it remains quite stable, but we noted some minor brake fade over the five stops we did.

Steering: 8

Steering feel is on the light side and there isn't much feedback, but that's typical for the class. The truck is a bit slow to react to steering input, but what we like is that it quickens up off-center, and that it's predictable on-center — it's easy to keep the Ram tracking straight. This might be a byproduct of the rear suspension making the truck feel like it drives more cohesively overall.

Handling: 8

The Ram's stability control isn't overbearing; it allows you to approach the limits with a bit more agency than in other trucks. Not super athletic but remains well composed when simulating panic maneuvers. It handles its size well.

Drivability: 8.5

The transmission is well matched to the engine and the throttle mapping allows you to drive it smoothly with ease. Downshifts are quick and predictable. The low-end torque output of the engines (both standard-output and high-output) is fantastic.