2025 Ram 1500 RHO: Put to the Test During the 8-Day Rebelle Rally

Powered by a 3.0-liter Hurricane high-output inline-six engine boosted by twin turbochargers, the Ram 1500 RHO boasts 540 horsepower. It's built for power and speed in the desert, a worthy successor to the beastly Ram 1500 TRX, which was discontinued in 2023. Compared to the 702-hp TRX (affectionately called "T. rex"), the RHO may sound like a runner-up, but it's anything but. The RHO performed admirably across the board, and those muscular Bilstein shocks are clutch. As a bonus, our RHO had heated and massaging seats — welcome niceties throughout the event.

What is the Rebelle Rally?

Started nine years ago by champion off-road competitor Emily Miller, the Rebelle Rally is a test of grit, persistence and endurance. It's not just 100-plus women racing around in the dirt, either — the rally is about precision, not speed. That's why it's called a rally and not a race; all competitors must abide by specific speed limits both on- and off-road. This isn't the breakneck-speed Baja 1000.

When I share with friends and acquaintances that I'm competing in an off-road rally, they often say, "Wow, that sounds fun." Then I explain that our phones are sealed up in clamshell boxes and wrapped with secure tape for the entire eight days and that our digital screen has to be covered so we don't have access to GPS. Even our SOS button overhead had to be obscured to ensure we couldn't call in for location assistance. After learning all that, their eyes open a little wider, wondering how one navigates that kind of distance without technology.