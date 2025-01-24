2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali: 507 Miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test

Range and efficiency are not the same thing

2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali
  • The Sierra EV Max Range Denali went 507 miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test.
  • That's more range than any other EV we've tested, including the Lucid Air and Chevrolet Silverado EV.
  • While it offers a lot of range, the Sierra EV uses a lot of energy in the process.

For almost three years, the Lucid Air Dream Range Edition has topped the Edmunds EV Range Test leaderboard. That car went 506 miles on a single charge, and until lately, no other EV has really come close. Late last year, the 2024 Silverado EV RST came knocking on Lucid's door, traveling 484 miles on a single charge. After 507 miles on the road, we have a No. 1: the 2025 GMC Sierra EV Max Range Denali.

How we range test

We aim for a mix of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This mix better represents the real-world conditions of EV drivers, rather than just getting on the highway and setting the cruise control to 70 mph. Drivers stay within 5 mph of posted speed limits and use a Racelogic VBOX to record the distance traveled. We tested the Sierra EV on a sunny but cool 58-degree day.

2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali rear

Great range, poor efficiency

507 miles is 47 miles farther than the truck's 460-mile EPA estimate. The Silverado EV — a truck that's nearly identical to the Sierra EV beneath the sheetmetal — outperformed its 450-mile estimate, so it wasn't surprising that the Sierra EV did as well.

The Sierra EV Max Range Denali is our leader in terms of electric range but not when it comes to efficiency. In fact, it's not even the most efficient pickup we've tested. We measured consumption at 48.1 kWh/100 mi, placing the Sierra EV behind the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla Cybertruck. The Lucid Air did nearly the same distance as the Sierra EV but was significantly more efficient, measuring 28.3 kWh/100 mi.

While all EVs are heavy, the Sierra EV Max Range is one of the most massive vehicles we've ever tested, exceeding our scale's 8,800-pound weight limit. Despite making 760 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque, the Sierra EV took 4.3 seconds to get 0 to 60 mph — more than half a second off the dual-motor Rivian R1T and a tenth off the best time we've seen from an F-150 Lightning.

2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali wheel

So how much does all that range cost you? In this case, $102,085 for our Max Range Denali. That's slightly more expensive than the $96,495 Silverado EV we tested, but the Sierra EV Denali is a bit more premium inside than its corporate sibling. We just wish you could get anything other than a 24-inch wheel on this truck. Big wheels with thin tire sidewalls and high tire pressures make for poor ride quality.

In short, the Sierra EV can go far on one charge, but it takes a lot of energy and a very large battery to go that distance. It's like having a really large fuel tank. You can go very far without stopping, but it's going to be a costly fillup. In the Sierra's case, it's going to be a long recharge, too.

2025 GMC Sierra EV Max Range Denali

2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali Max Range
Edmunds test results
Base price$91,995
Price as tested$102,085
Horsepower760
Torque (lb-ft)785
EPA-estimated range460 miles
Edmunds EV Range Test results507 miles
As-tested consumption48.1 kWh/100 mi
0-60 mph4.3 sec
Quarter mile12.6 sec @ 108.7 mph
Braking 60-0 mph133 ft
Skidpad (lateral g)0.76
Top speed110 mph (electronically limited)
Reese Countsby

Reese Counts has worked in the automotive industry since he started as an intern at Edmunds in 2015. He has written or edited thousands of car-related articles and tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Reese is a vehicle test editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to Autoblog. Reese has also been featured on Yahoo! Finance, Engadget and AOL reviewing cars and covering automotive technology, auto shows and more. Reese learned to drive in his father's C4 Chevrolet Corvette and now owns his grandfather's 1999 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG. A love for cars runs deep in his family.

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

