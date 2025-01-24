- The Sierra EV Max Range Denali went 507 miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test.
- That's more range than any other EV we've tested, including the Lucid Air and Chevrolet Silverado EV.
- While it offers a lot of range, the Sierra EV uses a lot of energy in the process.
2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali: 507 Miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test
Range and efficiency are not the same thing
For almost three years, the Lucid Air Dream Range Edition has topped the Edmunds EV Range Test leaderboard. That car went 506 miles on a single charge, and until lately, no other EV has really come close. Late last year, the 2024 Silverado EV RST came knocking on Lucid's door, traveling 484 miles on a single charge. After 507 miles on the road, we have a No. 1: the 2025 GMC Sierra EV Max Range Denali.
How we range test
We aim for a mix of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This mix better represents the real-world conditions of EV drivers, rather than just getting on the highway and setting the cruise control to 70 mph. Drivers stay within 5 mph of posted speed limits and use a Racelogic VBOX to record the distance traveled. We tested the Sierra EV on a sunny but cool 58-degree day.
Great range, poor efficiency
507 miles is 47 miles farther than the truck's 460-mile EPA estimate. The Silverado EV — a truck that's nearly identical to the Sierra EV beneath the sheetmetal — outperformed its 450-mile estimate, so it wasn't surprising that the Sierra EV did as well.
The Sierra EV Max Range Denali is our leader in terms of electric range but not when it comes to efficiency. In fact, it's not even the most efficient pickup we've tested. We measured consumption at 48.1 kWh/100 mi, placing the Sierra EV behind the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla Cybertruck. The Lucid Air did nearly the same distance as the Sierra EV but was significantly more efficient, measuring 28.3 kWh/100 mi.
While all EVs are heavy, the Sierra EV Max Range is one of the most massive vehicles we've ever tested, exceeding our scale's 8,800-pound weight limit. Despite making 760 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque, the Sierra EV took 4.3 seconds to get 0 to 60 mph — more than half a second off the dual-motor Rivian R1T and a tenth off the best time we've seen from an F-150 Lightning.
So how much does all that range cost you? In this case, $102,085 for our Max Range Denali. That's slightly more expensive than the $96,495 Silverado EV we tested, but the Sierra EV Denali is a bit more premium inside than its corporate sibling. We just wish you could get anything other than a 24-inch wheel on this truck. Big wheels with thin tire sidewalls and high tire pressures make for poor ride quality.
In short, the Sierra EV can go far on one charge, but it takes a lot of energy and a very large battery to go that distance. It's like having a really large fuel tank. You can go very far without stopping, but it's going to be a costly fillup. In the Sierra's case, it's going to be a long recharge, too.
2025 GMC Sierra EV Max Range Denali
2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali Max Range
Edmunds test results
|Base price
|$91,995
|Price as tested
|$102,085
|Horsepower
|760
|Torque (lb-ft)
|785
|EPA-estimated range
|460 miles
|Edmunds EV Range Test results
|507 miles
|As-tested consumption
|48.1 kWh/100 mi
|0-60 mph
|4.3 sec
|Quarter mile
|12.6 sec @ 108.7 mph
|Braking 60-0 mph
|133 ft
|Skidpad (lateral g)
|0.76
|Top speed
|110 mph (electronically limited)