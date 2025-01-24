2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali: 507 Miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test

Great range, poor efficiency

507 miles is 47 miles farther than the truck's 460-mile EPA estimate. The Silverado EV — a truck that's nearly identical to the Sierra EV beneath the sheetmetal — outperformed its 450-mile estimate, so it wasn't surprising that the Sierra EV did as well.

The Sierra EV Max Range Denali is our leader in terms of electric range but not when it comes to efficiency. In fact, it's not even the most efficient pickup we've tested. We measured consumption at 48.1 kWh/100 mi, placing the Sierra EV behind the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla Cybertruck. The Lucid Air did nearly the same distance as the Sierra EV but was significantly more efficient, measuring 28.3 kWh/100 mi.

While all EVs are heavy, the Sierra EV Max Range is one of the most massive vehicles we've ever tested, exceeding our scale's 8,800-pound weight limit. Despite making 760 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque, the Sierra EV took 4.3 seconds to get 0 to 60 mph — more than half a second off the dual-motor Rivian R1T and a tenth off the best time we've seen from an F-150 Lightning.