Car Design Trends That Need to Die

Overly minimalist, screen-dominated cabins

This is the most egregious of the current automotive trends, and you’re gonna have to bear with me for a second while I rant: If I see one more car slap a screen across the dash and call it "design," I'm going to go insane. (I'm looking at you, Mercedes-Benz.) I get it: We live in an era of technology and smartphones dominate our lives. But our cars do not need to be smartphones on wheels. It’s unnecessary, distracting and cheap; using a screen for everything eliminates most buttons, and thus the cost associated with molding each one. This is a clear cost-cutting measure disguised as high-tech bliss.

In theory, I'm all for a configurable digital gauge cluster and a decent-sized center touchscreen. However, even some automakers that aren't making the entire dash a screen have removed nearly all physical controls from their vehicles. Studies show that drivers prefer physical controls, and they're safer, too. The new BMW iX3, for example, unfortunately takes after Tesla and relegates not only all of its climate controls but also the direction of the air vents to the touchscreen. Adjusting things like that on the move through a touchscreen is cumbersome at best, dangerously distracting at worst.

This is a great example of fixing things that aren’t broken. One of the worst aspects of this trend, though, is that interior design has fallen by the wayside. Luxury cars, in particular, are guilty of this. When I get into a Mercedes-Benz, I want to be greeted by leather, wood trim and metal — I want to feel the luxury. Instead, in many of the company's new products, there's a fingerprint-covered screen everywhere I look. Audi, too, is guilty of screen overload, though the recently revealed Concept C gives us hope for a brighter, more tactile future.