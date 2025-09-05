All new everything

Though BMW has EVs on the road already like the iX and the i5, the new iX3 shares nothing in common with them whatsoever. Everything from its battery cells to its interior technology is different. If you've already got a BMW in your garage and think you know what's coming, trust me, this is an entirely different ballgame.

Design-wise, the iX3 will likely be a very welcome change in direction for a brand that has been criticized relentlessly over the last few years for cars that have failed to aesthetically connect with the masses. This won’t win everyone over, but it isn’t so polarizing. Personally, I think it's a win.



Part of that exterior design is about gliding through the air to maximize range, and BMW's early estimates are promising. The twin-motor iX3 50 xDrive will hit the market with an estimated 400 miles of range. For some context, the farthest-driving BMW we’ve put on the Edmunds EV Range Test went 377 miles, so we’re most likely looking at a new benchmark for the brand.