Aston Martin's DB12 Volante Is the Brand's Newest Open-Top Supercar

With the south of France and the glittering Cannes International Film Festival as a backdrop, British automaker Aston Martin launched its new DB12 coupe in May. The first vehicle of its new sports car generation, the DB12 replaces the DB11 and features a larger grille and updated wheel design that shows off Aston Martin’s elegant bodywork. Trust us when we say it's even better in person.

Now the brand has unveiled the convertible version of its newest machine, aptly during Monterey Car Week and with the Pacific Ocean at its back. The 2024 DB12 Volante (Aston Martin’s nomenclature for its open-top cars) has arrived, and it is as spectacular as its hardtop sibling.