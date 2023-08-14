- Aston Martin has unveiled its newest supercar, the DB12 Volante.
- The Volante is the convertible version of the new DB12 coupe, launched in May.
- Equipped with a twin-turbo V8 and Aston Martin's unique engine sound, the DB12 Volante shows the brand is not backing down from internal combustion yet.
Aston Martin's DB12 Volante Is the Brand's Newest Open-Top Supercar
All the excitement of a DB12 but with even more headroom
With the south of France and the glittering Cannes International Film Festival as a backdrop, British automaker Aston Martin launched its new DB12 coupe in May. The first vehicle of its new sports car generation, the DB12 replaces the DB11 and features a larger grille and updated wheel design that shows off Aston Martin’s elegant bodywork. Trust us when we say it's even better in person.
Now the brand has unveiled the convertible version of its newest machine, aptly during Monterey Car Week and with the Pacific Ocean at its back. The 2024 DB12 Volante (Aston Martin’s nomenclature for its open-top cars) has arrived, and it is as spectacular as its hardtop sibling.
Power is roaringly familiar
The DB12 shares the same Mercedes-AMG-sourced twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 as its DB11 predecessor. However, the engine has been reworked for a significant increase in horsepower, leaping from 528 hp to an impressive 671 horses under the hood.
Torque also jumps from 513 to 590 lb-ft, granting the DB12 quicker acceleration. Some Aston Martin enthusiasts will mourn the death of the robust V12 engine option from the DB11, but the twin-turbo V8 is not a compromise. On the contrary, it's quite impressive: Aston Martin says the DB12 Volante is capable of zipping from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 202 miles per hour. We can't imagine what that would do to our hair.
Thanks to updates to the rear spring rate and a dedicated damper tune, the DB12 Volante is built to be as powerful as the DB12 coupe. That’s not always the case for open-top vehicles because cutting a hole in the roof typically compromises the structure. Aston Martin put extra time into stiffening the Volante platform to ensure it could live up to the DB series’ dynamic reputation.
Slight cabin differences in the Volante
As the DB12 Volante slips into traffic, the driver can choose to open and close the roof from inside the cabin as long as the speedometer doesn’t top 31 miles per hour. The key fob can also raise and lower the fabric roof, which is made with eight layers of “acoustically enhanced” insulation. Aston Martin set the Volante interior apart from the coupe by trimming the seatbacks with wood veneer or carbon-fiber panels to match the door trim inlay.
Technophiles will appreciate the new infotainment system, which is just as it is in the cabin of the DB12 coupe. It’s the first in-house setup from the brand, a welcome upgrade from previous models that typically used hand-me-down tech from Mercedes-Benz. It’s matched with an ear-pleasing Bowers & Wilkins 11-speaker, 390-watt surround-sound system, or an optional 15-speaker, 1,170-watt version to blow the doors off your convertible (or the car next to you) at the stoplight.
First deliveries are scheduled for later this year.
Edmunds says
We were impressed with the driving dynamics of the DB12, so the Volante is sure to be a treat. Who doesn't love a sleek convertible?