We Bought a Dodge Charger Daytona EV — This Should Be Interesting

Dodge caused quite a stir when it announced that the new Charger would be sold first as an EV. Now that the Charger Daytona is out there in the world, we decided to buy one for our One-Year Road Test program to see what all the fuss is about.

At this moment in time, Dodge sells the Charger in two flavors: R/T and Scat Pack. We went for the more powerful Scat Pack and loaded it to the brim with options. The car’s base price is just under $65,000, and to that we added over $20,000 worth of goodies — yikes.