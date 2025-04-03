- The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona is an all-electric muscle car that kicks off a new era for the brand.
- Since this represents a major shift for Dodge, we decided to buy a Charger for our One-Year Road Test program.
- We spent over $81,000 on our new Charger Daytona Scat Pack, including more than $20,000 in options.
We Bought a Dodge Charger Daytona EV — This Should Be Interesting
We're spending one year with a very controversial muscle car
Dodge caused quite a stir when it announced that the new Charger would be sold first as an EV. Now that the Charger Daytona is out there in the world, we decided to buy one for our One-Year Road Test program to see what all the fuss is about.
At this moment in time, Dodge sells the Charger in two flavors: R/T and Scat Pack. We went for the more powerful Scat Pack and loaded it to the brim with options. The car’s base price is just under $65,000, and to that we added over $20,000 worth of goodies — yikes.
Starting with the aesthetic choices, we went for Redeye paint ($795). The black aluminum wheels are a no-cost add, however, they require the Carbon and Suede package, which tacks on about $3,000. This look is a mean one for the Charger with great exterior contrast and a fun interior with the carbon-fiber finish.
Then we get into the performance options, including the $3,500 Track package. This adds a ton of stuff, including adaptive dampers, Brembo brakes with red calipers, the widebody competition suspension (whatever that means), and a black spoiler. Dodge also charges $3,200 for the Stage 2 setting, which cranks up the horsepower. But even with all of these options ticked, we still have the standard all-season tires; Goodyear summer rubbers are an extra $700, and our car doesn't have 'em. (We'll fix that, don't worry.)
Finally, we have the $5,000 Plus Group that includes a serious list of add-ons like a wireless charging pad, LED interior lighting, a frunk, power-adjusting steering wheel, and memory functions for the driver’s seat and mirrors, plus a few other niceties. Throw in a $1,000 drive recorder camera and a $3,000 glass roof and audio system update and we get a rather substantial MSRP of $85,965.
Dodge offered a $5,000 discount off the price, bringing that down to just under $82,000 before taxes and fees. For what it’s worth, we're already seeing many Scat Pack Chargers for sale south of $70,000, perhaps showing that Dodge is already having trouble moving these things off dealer lots.
The Charger Daytona Scat Pack (equipped with the Stage 2 upgrade) puts out 670 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque from its dual-motor setup. There’s also a large 100-kWh battery pack with 94 kWh of usable storage, which Dodge says is enough to travel 241 miles. Our own Edmunds EV Range Test will put that to the test very soon. We've already tested a different Scat Pack model that came with more aggressive tires and it beat the EPA's range estimate handily.
In so many ways, the Charger EV feels like a pivotal moment for the Dodge brand. If the company's plan to keep enthusiasts loyal starts with this car, then we have no choice but to give it a thorough shakedown. We’re eager to use all of that horsepower over the next year, so expect to see the Charger make some appearances at Edmunds U-Drags — we already ran a race against a Ford Mustang Dark Horse with a different Daytona. Beyond that, our team will share what Dodge’s latest is like to live with on an everyday basis. Is it a good EV? Is it a good performance car? We’ll turn these questions into answers in the next 12 months.