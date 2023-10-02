Driven: The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness Is a Campsite Champ

Off-road performance

Much of the drive was spent on dirt and gravel roads around the park, with some time reserved for climbing hills and other obstacles sprinkled in. This provided ample time to see how the off-road upgrades that the Crosstrek Wilderness adds perform.

Those changes include Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tires at all four corners, a retuned suspension, and a CVT with a revised 4.111 final drive ratio (versus 3.700 in the other Crosstreks). The revised suspension comes with longer coil springs and shocks that give the Wilderness extra ground clearance, up to 9.3 inches from 8.7 inches. And in the infotainment screen, there's a display to choose between the dual-function X-Mode off-road driving settings, Snow/Dirt or Deep Snow/Mud.

The all-wheel-drive system that underpins the Crosstrek Wilderness is superb. It never really puts a foot wrong and even in situations where a wheel is up in the air, the system moves torque quickly to where it's needed. The added ground clearance also gives the Wilderness better approach, departure and breakover angles (20 degrees, 33 degrees and 21.1 degrees, respectively). Though the Crosstrek Wilderness doesn't offer the suspension travel of a true four-wheeler (think Jeep Wrangler or Ford Bronco), it still sits pretty high and can go over most obstacles. But rock crawling is still better left to those body-on-frame vehicles.

The revised final drive ratio has really improved torque delivery, especially at the low end of the rev range. I was expecting to have to dip much further into the pedal to access the torque, which can make the vehicle uneven to drive when climbing up hills or trying to get through sand. But I felt like I was in complete command of the powertrain, even pointed up a steep hill with loose dirt or running through a wash.

Though the Crosstrek has a relatively short wheelbase, it's also quite comfortable running over dirt and gravel roads at some speed. The suspension and those big tire sidewalls did well to keep a lot of the vibrations and big hits from making the cabin feel like it was going to shake apart. If you're intending to take the Crosstrek Wilderness out to any sort of campsite or up a fire road, it will be a delightful little workhorse.

If I had one wish, it would be for the steering to tighten up a bit. It feels quite light and devoid of feedback, and that vagueness isn't your friend when driving off-road.