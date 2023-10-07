Skip to main content
  3. The 2024 Lexus TX Is More Than Just a Fancy Grand Highlander Inside

The 2024 Lexus TX Is More Than Just a Fancy Grand Highlander Inside

Feeling like a genuine Lexus product

The new Lexus TX and the Toyota Grand Highlander share a lot of parts between them, and some might worry that it will cheapen the way the Lexus feels. But after finally getting our hands on one this week we can confidently say that isn't the case. Check out the video below to get an idea of just how different these two corporate counsins feel.

But does it drive any differently? You'll have to wait until October 11 for that.

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

