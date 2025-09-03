Audi Concept C Deep Dive: Price, Size and the Porsche Connection

Audi's new head of design, Massimo Frascella, said, "We are part of a group, so we have synergies in a group," but was quick to clarify that "everything that is facing has to be unmistakably Audi."

Read into that as you will. Given that Porsche is also working on a rear-wheel-drive EV sports car — an electric replacement for the 718 as previewed in the Mission R concept — it seems to align nicely with what Audi has disclosed regarding the Concept C.

I reached out to Porsche spokespeople to see if they had anything to say about the Concept C, and unsurprisingly, the company declined to comment on products from another manufacturer.

Porsche did, though, provide an update on its electric sports car project, saying, “The electrification of the Porsche product range is continuing apace. At the [Munich auto show], we will present a prototype of the Cayenne Electric. Currently, our full focus is on the market launch of the Cayenne Electric. Our first two-door electric sports car — with a genuine 'mid-engine feel' and typical Porsche design — will be the next model to be electrified and will be launched in the second half of the decade.”