Leaked Dealer Memo Suggests the Jeep Wrangler 392 Is at Its End

Aside from confirming a special final edition is coming, that number also suggests that only a few of these final editions will be made. The last time Jeep parent company Stellantis did a Final Edition for one of its Hemi-powered models (the Ram TRX) it made just 4,000. To win the allocation, dealers in nine different regions and cities must sell more of a specific Jeep model or models than they did in January 2023. If allocations are being handed out once the contest is complete, Jeep will likely announce the Final Edition soon after.

Details on exactly what the 392 Final Edition will be is unclear. It’s unlikely to follow Stellantis-owned Dodge’s Last Call route, as those imply much higher production numbers. Instead, we’re betting the Final Edition closely mirrors that of the last TRX models. Those had special paint colors, a few aesthetic interior updates, and a higher level of standard equipment. It isn’t clear if the 392 will follow that exact formula, but it's one that Stellantis has employed to great effect in the past. All we know for sure is that the Rubicon 392 will follow the rest of Stellantis’ Hemi-powered vehicles into the great eight-cylinder beyond.