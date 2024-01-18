- Leaked dealer documents posted online show a Wrangler 392 Final Edition is coming, signaling the end of the V8 Jeep.
- The documents show that dealers are competing in a sales contest to earn a single allocation each, indicating a very limited production run.
- Jeep hasn't officially announced the death of the Hemi-powered Wrangler, but Stellantis' other branches are phasing out the engine.
Leaked Dealer Memo Suggests the Jeep Wrangler 392 Is at Its End
The V8-powered Jeep lived a short life, if dealer documents are to be believed
Users on the popular JL Wrangler Jeep forum have posted internal documents that seem to confirm something many of us feared was coming — the death of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. The document advertises a “January Jeep Sales Challenge” for dealers across the U.S. The prize? Allocation of one Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition.
Aside from confirming a special final edition is coming, that number also suggests that only a few of these final editions will be made. The last time Jeep parent company Stellantis did a Final Edition for one of its Hemi-powered models (the Ram TRX) it made just 4,000. To win the allocation, dealers in nine different regions and cities must sell more of a specific Jeep model or models than they did in January 2023. If allocations are being handed out once the contest is complete, Jeep will likely announce the Final Edition soon after.
Details on exactly what the 392 Final Edition will be is unclear. It’s unlikely to follow Stellantis-owned Dodge’s Last Call route, as those imply much higher production numbers. Instead, we’re betting the Final Edition closely mirrors that of the last TRX models. Those had special paint colors, a few aesthetic interior updates, and a higher level of standard equipment. It isn’t clear if the 392 will follow that exact formula, but it's one that Stellantis has employed to great effect in the past. All we know for sure is that the Rubicon 392 will follow the rest of Stellantis’ Hemi-powered vehicles into the great eight-cylinder beyond.
Edmunds says
It’s not what anyone would call “shocking” to see an automaker ditching a high-power, high-displacement SUV in 2024. That doesn’t lessen the blow, though. The 470-horsepower Wrangler Rubicon 392 was something truly wild and special, and it’ll be sorely missed if Jeep does kill the model.