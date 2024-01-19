The F-150 Switchgear Is What a Lightning Raptor Could Look Like

The Switchgear concept also features a street configuration, and it's more or less the exact opposite of its off-road spec. New carbon composite bumpers and rocker panels replace the rock rails, skid plates, and high-waisted off-road facias, and the off-road tires are ditched for a set of 20-inch wheels with street-focused tires. Other changes to the street version include a tonneau cover and a significant drop in ride height. In this configuration, the Lightning Switchgear sits a full 7 inches lower in front and 5 inches lower in back. Changes to the interior are nowhere near as expansive, but nonetheless include a set of Recaro bucket seats, custom harnesses and a massive handbrake.

The two configurations have one thing in common, however — they share a drivetrain that is ripped right from the stock F-150 Lightning. As a result, the Switchgear makes 580 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque from a dual-motor setup paired to the same 131-kWh battery found in the extended-range Lightning. Ford, however, won’t be selling the Switchgear to the public. According to CEO Jim Farley, the concept was just "to generate digital content and just have fun." As for the street version, Ford says more information (and hopefully images) will be coming later.