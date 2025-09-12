- Ram is no longer planning to offer the fully electric Ram 1500 Rev.
- The extended-range Ramcharger is still in development, however ...
- The Ram 1500 Ramcharger will now be called Ram 1500 Rev.
Ram's Fully Electric Truck Is Dead
The extended-range Ramcharger will now use the Ram 1500 Rev name
Ram's fully electric pickup truck is dead. The brand just announced that it will discontinue development of the truck formerly known as the Ram 1500 Rev. The company cites customer feedback and the dip in demand for large electric trucks as the reason it will end development.
An email sent to members of the Ram Insider+ program confirmed that the company will kill the pickup before it even had the chance to live. In the email, Ram said:
Our multi-energy platforms, alongside our existing offerings, are engineered to support a range of powertrain options. This strategic direction continues as we evaluate the needs of our customers and the impact of recent economic developments.
In response to customer feedback, and rapidly slowing industry demand for full-size BEV pickups, the brand is discontinuing development of the battery electric Ram 1500 (formally known as the Ram 1500 Rev).
When it was announced, the Rev promised 500 miles of range, 800-volt architecture and 350-kW charging speeds. It also promised vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid bidirectional charging. Ram went to great lengths to reengineer the frame it uses on its gas-powered 1500 models to accommodate a massive 229-kWh battery pack, but the investment won't go entirely to waste.
Ram's range-extended pickup, formerly known as the Ram 1500 Ramcharger, will now use the Ram 1500 Rev name and is still on its way to production (probably). It uses components from the EV and adds in a V6 to act as an onboard generator to actively charge the battery.
The extended-range hybrid Ram is expected to launch sometime next year.