Ram's Fully Electric Truck Is Dead

The extended-range Ramcharger will now use the Ram 1500 Rev name

the fully electric Ram 1500 Rev
  • Ram is no longer planning to offer the fully electric Ram 1500 Rev.
  • The extended-range Ramcharger is still in development, however ... 
  • The Ram 1500 Ramcharger will now be called Ram 1500 Rev.

Ram's fully electric pickup truck is dead. The brand just announced that it will discontinue development of the truck formerly known as the Ram 1500 Rev. The company cites customer feedback and the dip in demand for large electric trucks as the reason it will end development.

An email sent to members of the Ram Insider+ program confirmed that the company will kill the pickup before it even had the chance to live. In the email, Ram said:

Our multi-energy platforms, alongside our existing offerings, are engineered to support a range of powertrain options. This strategic direction continues as we evaluate the needs of our customers and the impact of recent economic developments.

In response to customer feedback, and rapidly slowing industry demand for full-size BEV pickups, the brand is discontinuing development of the battery electric Ram 1500 (formally known as the Ram 1500 Rev).

Consider These Recommendations
2026 Ram Ramcharger front

When it was announced, the Rev promised 500 miles of range, 800-volt architecture and 350-kW charging speeds. It also promised vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-home and vehicle-to-grid bidirectional charging. Ram went to great lengths to reengineer the frame it uses on its gas-powered 1500 models to accommodate a massive 229-kWh battery pack, but the investment won't go entirely to waste. 

Ram's range-extended pickup, formerly known as the Ram 1500 Ramcharger, will now use the Ram 1500 Rev name and is still on its way to production (probably). It uses components from the EV and adds in a V6 to act as an onboard generator to actively charge the battery. 

The extended-range hybrid Ram is expected to launch sometime next year.

by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

edited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top