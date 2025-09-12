Ram's Fully Electric Truck Is Dead

Ram's fully electric pickup truck is dead. The brand just announced that it will discontinue development of the truck formerly known as the Ram 1500 Rev. The company cites customer feedback and the dip in demand for large electric trucks as the reason it will end development.

An email sent to members of the Ram Insider+ program confirmed that the company will kill the pickup before it even had the chance to live. In the email, Ram said:

Our multi-energy platforms, alongside our existing offerings, are engineered to support a range of powertrain options. This strategic direction continues as we evaluate the needs of our customers and the impact of recent economic developments.

In response to customer feedback, and rapidly slowing industry demand for full-size BEV pickups, the brand is discontinuing development of the battery electric Ram 1500 (formally known as the Ram 1500 Rev).