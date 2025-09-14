- The Acura RDX is a value-focused crossover competing with do-it-all luxury SUVs like the Lexus NX.
- Acura offers one powertrain, while Lexus offers multiple trims and powertrains, including hybrid options.
- We stack the two small luxury SUVs up on paper to see who comes out on top.
2025 Lexus NX vs. Acura RDX: Which Compact Luxury SUV Is Right for You?
The 2025 Acura RDX and Lexus NX are entry-level luxury SUVs with vastly different approaches. Where Acura offers streamlined simplicity in its RDX (which has just one engine option and standard all-wheel drive), Lexus offers a litany of trims and powertrains to suit buyers who want flexibility. But at the end of the day, these two crossovers are aimed at the exact same person. Let's see how the two stack up.
Performance and fuel economy
The NX offers a wide range of powertrains, with four total available options. Basic Lexus NX 250 models come without a turbocharger and all-wheel drive, undercutting the RDX’s $46,050 starting price (including destination) as a result. Base NX 250 models only produce 203 horsepower, which is altogether a bit uncompetitive, though Lexus does offer two hybrid alternatives, one of which is a plug-in.
Given its level of equipment, price and performance, the turbocharged and all-wheel-drive NX 350 is your best one-to-one alternative to the Acura RDX should you find yourself cross-shopping the two. The 350 model's 275 horsepower makes the NX much zippier, and the AWD adds some all-season usability otherwise absent in more basic models.
2025 Lexus NX vs. Acura RDX: Powertrain Specs Compared
Spec
2025 Acura RDX
2025 Lexus NX
NX PHEV
NX Hybrid
|Engine
|2.0-liter inline-four
|2.5-liter inline-four, 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four
|2.5-liter inline-four plug-in hybrid
|2.5-liter inline-four hybrid
|Horsepower
|272 hp
|203 hp-275 hp
|304 hp
|240 hp
|Torque
|280 lb-ft
|184-317 lb-ft
|N/A
|N/A
|Transmission
|10-speed automatic
|eight-speed automatic
|continuously variable automatic
|continuously variable automatic
|Drive type
|all-wheel drive
|front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive
|all-wheel drive
|all-wheel drive
|Fuel economy
|23 mpg combined
|24-28 mpg combined
|84 MPGe (all-electric range: 37 mi)
|39 mpg
Meanwhile, the RDX comes equipped with standard all-wheel drive and a turbocharged four-cylinder making 272 horsepower. It's the RDX's sole powertrain, but it's a sharp one. In our testing, we found the RDX to be markedly more fun to drive than the NX, with livelier handling and a more engaging engine response. Fuel economy is essentially a wash between these two trims. The RDX nets 23 mpg combined, whereas the NX 350's four-cylinder is a hair more efficient, at 24 mpg combined.
The RDX doesn't offer hybrid alternatives to the NX, but each delivers a bit more fuel economy than you’d otherwise get out of the Lexus. While the NX Hybrid's 240 hp doesn't quite match the NX 350's figures, the 39 mpg combined represents a big jump in fuel economy. The plug-in further sweetens that deal with 37 miles of all-electric range and a healthy 305 horsepower.
However, the major caveat of the plug-in is the upfront cost: The NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid starts at more than $60,000. While it's a novel choice for those who can take advantage of its EV-only range and charge at home, for most people, this option doesn't make the most sense. Lexus will sell you a hybrid NX for about the same money as an RDX, with prices starting at $46,270, and for those looking to save some cash on gas, the hybrid NX is a fuel-saving alternative to the RDX that Acura doesn’t have an answer for.
Interiors and cargo
Both SUVs set out to offer similarly luxurious experiences for their occupants. The NX's interior is well appointed, featuring nice materials like real wood and leather, and even the Lexus' plastics feel solid and durable. We also like the engine's quiet operating, lending itself well to the luxury experience. Meanwhile, the RDX's interior feels similarly hushed and luxurious. Both SUVs require you to hop up a few trim levels for real leather, but even the synthetics feel solid. We give Lexus a slight edge in the materials and overall cabin design department despite how close the two are.
Acura's RDX is a comfortable place to spend time, featuring more comfortable front chairs with good adjustability and roomy, heated rear seats. Over in the NX, it's largely the same story, with plenty of adjustment for drivers, but the NX's back seats lack the legroom found in the RDX.
In terms of visibility, though, it's the inverse. Both SUVs offer plenty of cameras to help you park and see, but the RDX features better overall visibility due to its thinner rear pillars, which help keep blind spots small.
The extra space in the Acura extends to its cargo hold. The NX loses out to the RDX with 46.9 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity to the Acura's 58.9 cubic feet. However, we should point out that Lexus uses a slightly different means of measuring cargo capacity, and its numbers are somewhat conservative.
Behind-the-seats storage is a bit closer, with the RDX boasting 29.5 cubic feet to the NX's 22.7 cubic feet. Each SUV has a few places to fit smaller items as well. The RDX benefits from a few underfloor compartments, too, as well as a center console bin that's large enough to fit a purse. While the NX lacks that clever underfloor storage, we appreciate the large underarm center console storage and the hidden cubby under the optional wireless charging pad.
What about tech and safety equipment?
Acura loses out in the tech category due to its True Touchpad Interface. Initially, the center console touchpad (which is the only way to operate the center screen) was added to reduce driver distraction, but it's so difficult to operate that it often does the opposite. Happily, and like the Lexus NX, you can use a voice assistant of your choice for various functions, circumventing the frustrating interface. This aside, the RDX's 10.2-inch display is sharp, clear and quick. There’s also Amazon integration and wireless smartphone functionality thanks to standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The NX's display is a traditional touchscreen, also featuring the same level of smartphone integration for its screen. You'll need Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, however, as navigation isn’t standard. Despite this pitfall, the largest available 14-inch unit is bigger than the RDX's and feels more current.
Both Acura and Lexus place an emphasis on safety in their crossovers. The RDX offers a host of driver aids, like standard forward collision warning and automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning and lane keeping assistance.
Lexus offers a similar level of driver assistance, with items like automated emergency braking, lane keeping assistance, and adaptive cruise control as standard. When it comes to crash safety, it's tough to get safer than the RDX and the NX. Both earned the IIHS' Top Safety Pick designation.
Pricing
The strictly gas-powered Lexus NX lineup begins with the NX 250, which starts at $42,260. The all-wheel-drive and turbocharged NX 350 starts at $46,020. A Premium package is available for each, adding niceties like a sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a power-adjustable steering column. It's worth noting, however, that for 2026, Lexus killed off the NX 250. You'll still be able to find some on dealer lots, but for the new model year, the NX range starts with the 350 model.
The NX 350 models also feature an available F Sport trim, which offers a sportier suspension and more supportive and adjustable front seats, 20-inch black wheels, and other sporty aesthetic touches. The NX 350 lineup tops out with the NX 350 Luxury, which benefits from leather upholstery, adaptive headlights, ambient lighting, and the larger 14-inch screen. NX 350 Luxury models are priced at $52,085. These are 2025 prices — for 2026, the NX 350 gets minuscule price increases ranging from $100 to just $10, so the prices for the 2025 models are very close to what you'll pay for the 2026.
Acura's RDX is offered only in a single model with a few equipment packages to choose from: Technology, A-Spec, Advance and A-Spec Advance, with prices starting at $46,050. Technology trims (predictably) add more tech, with features like navigation and an upgraded sound system. Meanwhile, A-Spec models focus on sporty looks with ventilated seats included. Advance models focus on luxury, adding adaptive dampers, a head-up display and remote start. RDX A-Spec Advance models benefit from these features plus 20-inch wheels, and it caps the lineup at $55,800.
Winner on value: Lexus NX
Across most trim levels, the Acura RDX expects you to pay a four-figure premium for the privilege of owning one while offering similar standard equipment as the Lexus NX. While the RDX does offer more cargo capacity and room for passengers, it also lacks the Lexus' straightforward tech and lower prices. Additionally, the NX offers more luxurious stand-alone options, like an automated parking system and its excellent Mark Levinson sound system.
If you aren't regularly carrying multiple passengers and their luggage, the Lexus NX is arguably the better, more feature-packed luxury crossover SUV for the money. Throw in the optional hybrid powertrains that will save you money at the pump, and we have a clear winner. While some upper trims of the NX lineup begin to feel a bit too richly priced for the value they offer, there's still plenty of room further down in the lineup (particularly in models like the NX 350) for consumers to find a more value-oriented luxury SUV that meets their needs.