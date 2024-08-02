Oktoberfest on wheels

In stark contrast and representing the other side of the stereotypical German spectrum, the M8 Competition is a party on wheels. It's a rolling good time that starts the moment you press the accelerator and that snarling V8 leaps to life. The engine is really eager to rev and the gearing is short through second gear so you need to be quick to upshift. Turn the transmission into its most aggressive shifting pattern and you can rip through the gears snappily, though we found that to get the most out of the BMW, you'll have to take control of the paddles yourself.

The steering feels similar in weight and precision to the Mercedes, though turn-in is a hair slower. But the feedback is much better — you feel much better connected to what all four wheels are doing in the M8 and the car feels more alive as a result. The M8's AWD system doesn't seem to have the same rear bias but it does offer a RWD drive mode if you really want to get the rear end out, but on our tight circuit we opted for AWD pretty much the entire time as there isn't a lot of room to get the car sideways. It seems that in the BMW you can get on the gas a touch earlier coming out of corners than the AMG GT, and even if you do understeer never seems to rear its head. Our test vehicle also came with carbon-ceramic brakes that didn't fade a hair even after a long session of laps.

The M8 does everything you want it to with infectious joy. Want to drive it like a hooligan and slide around? It'll do that. Want to drive it tidy and have it hold clean lines at the edge of grip? Does that, too. You feel very in control of the experience and the car simply rises up to meet however you'd like to drive it with a competency that feels eager, rather than stoic.