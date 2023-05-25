Lucid Air GT vs. BMW M8 Competition Edmunds U-Drags: A Matter of Brakes and Tires

We’ve learned through previous races that the M8 is not to be underestimated. Its 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 makes a ground-stomping 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque with that power going to all four wheels. The Lucid also has abundant power to play with: 819 hp and 885 lb-ft, also with all-wheel drive. As expected, the Lucid has more weight to push around compared to its combustion-powered rival. However, it has a better weight-to-power ratio of 6.38 pounds per horsepower, compared to the M8’s 6.83 pounds per hp.

But as we’ve seen many times before, power is only a piece of the pie when it comes to U-Drags, a format where every bit of a car’s performance ability is tested. Check the video with both races to see how this one shakes out.

Edmunds U-Drags overview

A traditional drag race is all about straight-line speed, but true performance is about so much more. That’s why we invented U-Drags, a short head-to-head race format that tests acceleration, braking and handling. The two cars sprint from a standing start to the quarter-mile mark, brake hard into a U-turn, then hustle back to the start-finish line. After that, we switch drivers and lanes and run a second race to make sure both cars get a fair shot at glory.

The graphic below gives you a visual representation of how it all works. Check it out, then keep scrolling for all the details.