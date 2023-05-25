- Our latest Edmunds U-Drags battle pits the BMW M8 Competition against our long-term test car, the Lucid Air GT.
- The M8 is on a winning streak at U-Drags, but the Lucid is looking to bring that to an end.
- This matchup shows that power is not the only thing you need to be victorious at U-Drags.
Lucid Air GT vs. BMW M8 Competition Edmunds U-Drags: A Matter of Brakes and Tires
Two luxury bombers duke it out, and one reigns supreme
The BMW M8 Competition is fresh off of a victory against its smaller sibling, the M3 Comp, at Edmunds U-Drags. While those races were surprisingly close, the M8 took care of business and earned itself a new challenger: our long-term test vehicle, the Lucid Air Grand Touring.
We’ve learned through previous races that the M8 is not to be underestimated. Its 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 makes a ground-stomping 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque with that power going to all four wheels. The Lucid also has abundant power to play with: 819 hp and 885 lb-ft, also with all-wheel drive. As expected, the Lucid has more weight to push around compared to its combustion-powered rival. However, it has a better weight-to-power ratio of 6.38 pounds per horsepower, compared to the M8’s 6.83 pounds per hp.
But as we’ve seen many times before, power is only a piece of the pie when it comes to U-Drags, a format where every bit of a car’s performance ability is tested. Check the video with both races to see how this one shakes out.
Edmunds U-Drags overview
A traditional drag race is all about straight-line speed, but true performance is about so much more. That’s why we invented U-Drags, a short head-to-head race format that tests acceleration, braking and handling. The two cars sprint from a standing start to the quarter-mile mark, brake hard into a U-turn, then hustle back to the start-finish line. After that, we switch drivers and lanes and run a second race to make sure both cars get a fair shot at glory.
The graphic below gives you a visual representation of how it all works. Check it out, then keep scrolling for all the details.
Edmunds says
While the Lucid impresses with brutal acceleration, it's the BMW that leaves us a bit speechless. The combination of power and poise on our U-Drags course has proven to be a winning one.