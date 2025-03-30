- The Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Cabriolet gets an AMG variant for 2025.
- A 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six offers 443 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque.
- The wider body looks great with the Cabriolet shape.
2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet First Drive: Too Fab for Florida
Merc's potent CLE AMG deserves a great road to properly shine
Oh, Florida. There's a joke among auto writers that if a car company launches a new product in Florida, it must not be very good to drive. America's Sunshine State is known for many things, but great driving roads? No way. That's not a huge problem when, oh, I don't know, Buick invites you to drive the Cascada from Miami to Key West. But on a weekend trip to see my family in a Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet? Florida's dull-as-dishwater roadways do this car a major disservice.
What's in a name?
The new Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class effectively splits the difference between the old two-door C-Class and E-Class models. You can have it as a Coupe or Cabriolet, and as a CLE 300, CLE 450 or AMG CLE 53, the latter of which gets a host of changes that genuinely make it a more exciting and entertaining car to drive. An adaptive air suspension, all-wheel drive and rear-axle steering are all standard, and you can outfit the AMG Dynamic Plus package, which includes larger brakes and a Race drive mode with launch control. The AMG has an extra 2.3 inches of distance between the front wheels and 3 inches more between the rear, giving it a much better stance than the somewhat waif-like CLE 300 and CLE 450. Big, bulging fenders always look great.
The CLE 53 is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six engine with mild hybrid technology. That electrified piece of the puzzle provides juice to smooth out the stop-start system and provide supplemental acceleration power while the engine's turbo spools up. Total output is a healthy 443 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque, though there's an overboost function that can provide up to 443 lb-ft for 10-second bursts.
Easy, breezy
Heading out on the Florida Turnpike north of Orlando, the CLE 53 drives like a dream. Its suspension is more stiffly sprung than the CLE 450's, but you won't notice on these nicely manicured roads (thanks, tolls!). The standard air springs do a great job of balancing comfort and stability, and the occasional crack or bump in the pavement is immediately dispatched lest any uncouth harshness be felt by an occupant.
The straight-six engine is similarly deserving of praise. There are no gaps in power, no lag in response. Passing slower-moving tourists in rental Altimas is as easy as flexing your big toe. You'll be out ahead of 'em faster than you can say, "It's a small world."
I could've left the CLE 53's convertible top up while cruising on the freeway, but that wouldn't have been very Florida of me, now would it? Besides, Mercedes-Benz makes it so easy and effortless to make the most of Cabriolet living. The Aircap deflector on the top of the windshield routes air up and over the cabin, and if you leave the side windows up, you can hear what's playing on the Burmester stereo without having to blow out the speakers — even at 75 mph.
Don't want to put the top down on a chilly morning? C'mon, don't be lame. There's a standard Airscarf feature that blows hot air on your neck, as well as heated seats and a heated steering wheel. There's no excuse for not putting the top down every day. Well, unless it's raining. Florida, am I right?
'Round and 'round the roundabouts
Ever been to The Villages? It's ... definitely a place. For those unfamiliar, it's a paradise for retirees in Central Florida, where there are a million little clubs and activities to keep you busy, and happy hour starts at 11:00 a.m. Perfectly manicured flower beds and luscious palms line the roads, and you can spot alligators sunning themselves on the banks of the many golf course water hazards. My mom named one of them Wally.
How does the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet fit in to all of this? Really well, actually. Most of the main roads through The Villages use roundabouts in lieu of proper intersections, and when you aren't dodging day-drunk seniors on golf carts, you can whip through these traffic circles with punch and poise. The convertible's rear-axle steering tucks the back end in when you enter a roundabout, and effortlessly turns the wheels in the opposite direction when you quickly dart left. This effectively shorten's the CLE's wheelbase and gives it significantly more agility. Mercedes' rear-axle assist feels a lot more natural than similar setups used by other luxury carmakers, and the steering wheel is nicely weighted, thickly rimmed and precise in action.
Worth the upcharge
The CLE 53 AMG Cabriolet is a two-door, four-seat convertible you can legitimately use every day. The cabin is spacious and beautifully appointed, adults can actually fit in the back seats, all of the MBUX tech works well and this car is super easy to drive — fast or slow. The trunk is even big enough to handle a pair of roll-aboard suitcases. Bermuda shorts not included.
Starting at $83,750, including $1,150 for destination, the CLE 53 costs $6,800 more than a six-cylinder CLE 450 4Matic Cabriolet. And while the CLE 450 will give you 80% of the AMG's experience for a slightly lower cost, I think the price premium for the CLE 53 is worth it. It looks better, it snarls, the engine is a freakin' delight and the handling improvements really give this car some verve. That might not be mega important in a place like Florida, but back home on my favorite Southern California roads, I'd gladly spend the extra coin for this AMG up-do.