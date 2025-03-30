Oh, Florida. There's a joke among auto writers that if a car company launches a new product in Florida, it must not be very good to drive. America's Sunshine State is known for many things, but great driving roads? No way. That's not a huge problem when, oh, I don't know, Buick invites you to drive the Cascada from Miami to Key West. But on a weekend trip to see my family in a Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet? Florida's dull-as-dishwater roadways do this car a major disservice.

What's in a name?

The new Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class effectively splits the difference between the old two-door C-Class and E-Class models. You can have it as a Coupe or Cabriolet, and as a CLE 300, CLE 450 or AMG CLE 53, the latter of which gets a host of changes that genuinely make it a more exciting and entertaining car to drive. An adaptive air suspension, all-wheel drive and rear-axle steering are all standard, and you can outfit the AMG Dynamic Plus package, which includes larger brakes and a Race drive mode with launch control. The AMG has an extra 2.3 inches of distance between the front wheels and 3 inches more between the rear, giving it a much better stance than the somewhat waif-like CLE 300 and CLE 450. Big, bulging fenders always look great.

The CLE 53 is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six engine with mild hybrid technology. That electrified piece of the puzzle provides juice to smooth out the stop-start system and provide supplemental acceleration power while the engine's turbo spools up. Total output is a healthy 443 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque, though there's an overboost function that can provide up to 443 lb-ft for 10-second bursts.