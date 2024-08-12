The MBUX system uses voice activation, listening for keywords like, "Hey, Mercedes." In theory it's nice, but if you talk to yourself in your car — and c'mon, we all do it — it picks up on keywords when you don't want it to, especially if you happen to mention the name of the automaker. It's a little frustrating, but it's not all bad. At one point I mumbled something and it switched songs on me. I said "cancel" out loud and it stopped, then I asked rhetorically, "Why are you always listening to me?" The car responded, "Because you make great decisions, for example, this car." Someone in Stuttgart has a sense of humor.

My test car had the available Driver Assistance package, which adds adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance. It also adds active lane changing, which is a bit of a mixed bag. I like the suggestion mode, but the fully active assist will make odd decisions, sometimes putting you in a lane with slower-moving traffic. It's easy enough to override by simply holding the wheel firmly, but I feel like it needs one more round of software polish before it's ready for prime time.

Finally, on a couple of occasions the entire system including the digital instrument panel went black and rebooted itself. The car continued running fine, and the system reboot only took a few seconds, but it's disconcerting to suddenly see all of the screens go black. There were a couple of other glitches as well, such as the volume sometimes not responding to inputs. I'm willing to cut Mercedes a little slack on these early production vehicles but, then again, the underlying systems have been around for a while and the glitches were surprising.

What's it cost?

This is not a value purchase by any stretch, but taking all of the above into consideration, the new CLE goes a long way toward justifying its price tag. The CLE 300 starts at $65,500 including the $1,150 destination charge, and the CLE 450 starts off at $75,000. My test car came out to $84,270 with options. That's definitely up there, but you get a vibe of a car that's hard to find elsewhere.