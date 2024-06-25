2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed Drives Great, Looks ... Fine?

Design details

Bentley is launching both the GT Speed coupe and GTC Speed convertible at the same time. Mechanically, they're the same, the only difference being the electronically folding soft top.

The most obvious design change for all Continentals is up front: Bentley no longer uses a split-headlight design, instead incorporating all of the lighting into one large ovular housing with a strong horizontal line cutting outside the edges (like it's wearing cat-eye eyeliner). It's a design clearly influenced by the Batur — and not a bad one, at that.

The lower fascia is a little less pretty, as is the forward-facing camera that sticks out of the grille like a poorly mascaraed pimple. The wheels are cool, and we applaud the decision to remove some of the brightwork along the Conti's profile. Another big win: There's no more pop-up spoiler on the rear deck, which gives the back of the car a super-clean look. The taillights are also awesome, with a jewel-like effect. They're really cool in person.

But here's the one thing that, once you see it, you won't be able to unsee: The fuel door on the passenger side and the charging port door on the driver's side are different shapes, different sizes, and placed in different locations. We suppose it's easier to mirror these doors on larger vehicles — or, at least, ones that aren't as swoopy as the Continental GT. But it's a decidedly incongruous bit of design on an otherwise attractive car.