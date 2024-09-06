2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: We Wouldn't Buy This One Again

What we liked

Life with our long-term Grand Cherokee wasn't all bad. Right off the bat, we found its interior to be a massive improvement over the old Grand Cherokee, and learned that its squared-off shape was a boon for hauling lots and lots of cargo.

We paid $1,995 to add a rear-seat entertainment package to our Grand Cherokee, giving us two screens and the ability to stream content from Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime, or mirror our phones. The parents on our staff loved this functionality; it worked well and their kids had no trouble using the technology on long drives.

We got the 4xe model because we wanted to spend extended time with Jeep's plug-in hybrid powertrain, and those of us with the ability to charge at home could frequently make use of the Grand Cherokee's electric range.