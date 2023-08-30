The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Is Gorgeous, Exciting and All Sold-Out

Alfa Romeo is back in the custom car business with its newest halo car, a machine meant to showcase its wildest fever dreams: the 33 Stradale. Only 33 examples of this lovely sports car will be built by hand in conjunction with Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, a coachbuilding company that has been around almost as long as the 113-year-old Alfa Romeo brand.

Offered in two trims — Tributo and Alfa Corse — the 33 Stradale is an interesting blend of present and future; buyers can choose between a traditional twin-turbo V6 engine or a fully battery electric powertrain. While details are somewhat vague at this juncture, Alfa Romeo says the gas-powered version delivers “more than 620” horsepower and the BEV “more than 750” horsepower. One might think that more Alfa Romeo fans would choose the gas-powered version for its signature roar, but the fact that it’s available in an all-electric form will be intriguing to early adopters.