The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Is Gorgeous, Exciting and All Sold-Out

The Italian automaker is offering this halo car with a V6 or all-electric powertrain

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale front with doors open
  • Kristin Shawby
    Contributor
    Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.
  • Alfa Romeo unveils its limited-run 33 Stradale halo car.
  • Only 33 examples will be built.
  • This custom supercar is offered with the choice of a gas-powered or battery electric powertrain.

Alfa Romeo is back in the custom car business with its newest halo car, a machine meant to showcase its wildest fever dreams: the 33 Stradale. Only 33 examples of this lovely sports car will be built by hand in conjunction with Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, a coachbuilding company that has been around almost as long as the 113-year-old Alfa Romeo brand.

Offered in two trims — Tributo and Alfa Corse — the 33 Stradale is an interesting blend of present and future; buyers can choose between a traditional twin-turbo V6 engine or a fully battery electric powertrain. While details are somewhat vague at this juncture, Alfa Romeo says the gas-powered version delivers “more than 620” horsepower and the BEV “more than 750” horsepower. One might think that more Alfa Romeo fans would choose the gas-powered version for its signature roar, but the fact that it’s available in an all-electric form will be intriguing to early adopters.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale front

In the late 1960s, Alfa Romeo created the road-going 33 Stradale to sate the appetites of fans wishing to drive a Tipo 33 race car. Beautifully crafted in the style of the Italian brand in partnership with coachbuilder Carrozzeria Marazzi, each 33 Stradale was hand-built. That means that each of the 18 examples that left the factory might have a slight difference from others, like unique headlights and disparate side vents.

The reborn 33 Stradale sports signature forward-hinging butterfly doors, a glass canopy and a mid-engine setup. Its cabin is styled like an airplane cockpit (some controls are even built into the roof lining above the driver), and the steering wheel is refreshingly devoid of buttons and switches.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale dashboard

Equipped with launch control, two drive modes, and brawny Brembo brakes with carbon-ceramic rotors, the 33 Stradale is made for zooming around. We're hoping the new owners let it run like the wild horse it's meant to be. If Alfa Romeo has its way, more of these sculptures are coming down the road for those who have the means.

“This is the brand's first fuoriserie (custom-built) car since 1969, and I promise it won't be the last," Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato said.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale front

Edmunds says

Which powertrain should we choose? Darn, all examples of the 33 Stradale are already all sold to deep-pocketed Alfa enthusiasts. We can only hope to see one on the road at some point, if we're lucky.

Kristin Shawby

