- The Volvo EX30 EV adds a Cross Country variant later this year.
- Additional ground clearance and optional all-terrain tires give this subcompact EV increased go-anywhere prowess.
- The Cross Country will only be offered with Volvo's dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric powertrain.
2026 Volvo EX30 Cross Country First Look: Rugged Lil' Cutie
Volvo's new electric EX30 gets extra ground clearance and tiny-tough charm
Volvo's little electric EX30 SUV is finally hitting U.S. roads after a slight delay. And right on its heels comes the new EX30 Cross Country, which Volvo officially revealed this week in Sweden.
The EX30 Cross Country adds a dollop of tiny-tough ruggedness to Volvo's new electric crossover, with increased ground clearance and optional all-terrain tires. It also marks the first time Volvo has applied the Cross Country treatment to an EV; previously, this updo was reserved for wagons like the V60 and V90 (and a special shoutout to the short-lived S60 Cross Country sedan).
What's different about the EX30 Cross Country?
Honestly, not a ton. The biggest changes are extra cladding placed above the wheelwells and on the door sills, as well as a two-tone look to the front fascia. The Cross Country has 7.7 inches of ground clearance — an 0.7-inch increase over the standard EX30 — and comes standard with 19-inch wheels. You'll also be able to option 18-inch wheels with beefier all-terrain tires, and that's definitely the way we'd go.
The EX30 will come with purposeful skid plates protecting the front, side, rear and underbody, giving the SUV extra protection against dents and dings should you actually venture off-road. Don't expect an enhanced four-wheel-drive system or anything, though; the EX30 Cross Country isn't some hardcore rock-crawler, nor is it meant to be.
What powers the EX30 Cross Country?
Volvo says the Cross Country will use the same Twin Motor Performance powertrain as the standard EX30; a single-motor variant will not be available. That means this subcompact EV will produce 422 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque from its 69-kWh battery pack (65 kWh usable). Volvo estimates a 0-62 mph time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 112 mph.
With a peak DC fast-charging power of 153 kW, Volvo says the EX30 should be able to recharge its battery from 10% to 80% in as little as 26 minutes. An official EPA-estimated driving range is still TBD, but for context, the standard dual-motor EX30 with 19-inch wheels is rated at 253 miles. The Cross Country shouldn't differ too much from that version.
How much will the EX30 Cross Country cost?
That's also TBD, though it'll undoubtedly be one of the more expensive EX30 variants. The dual-motor EX30 starts at $46,195 including destination, with loaded examples pushing up towards $50,000. That's about where we expect the Cross Country to land when it arrives in the U.S. later this year.