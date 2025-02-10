2026 Volvo EX30 Cross Country First Look: Rugged Lil' Cutie

What powers the EX30 Cross Country?

Volvo says the Cross Country will use the same Twin Motor Performance powertrain as the standard EX30; a single-motor variant will not be available. That means this subcompact EV will produce 422 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque from its 69-kWh battery pack (65 kWh usable). Volvo estimates a 0-62 mph time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 112 mph.

With a peak DC fast-charging power of 153 kW, Volvo says the EX30 should be able to recharge its battery from 10% to 80% in as little as 26 minutes. An official EPA-estimated driving range is still TBD, but for context, the standard dual-motor EX30 with 19-inch wheels is rated at 253 miles. The Cross Country shouldn't differ too much from that version.

How much will the EX30 Cross Country cost?

That's also TBD, though it'll undoubtedly be one of the more expensive EX30 variants. The dual-motor EX30 starts at $46,195 including destination, with loaded examples pushing up towards $50,000. That's about where we expect the Cross Country to land when it arrives in the U.S. later this year.