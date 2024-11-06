- The EX30 has been on sale in Europe for a while now, but not here in the U.S.
- Tariffs, among other difficulties, have meant American delivery delays.
- But Volvo says it will be delivering some before the end of the year.
Volvo Says EX30 Deliveries Will Start This Year
After multiple snags, Volvo's smallest EV crossover will finally hit our roads
Volvo has said that deliveries for its EX30 electric crossover will begin by the end of this year, narrowly beating its originally slated delivery timeline. Originally, Volvo was supposed to get EX30s in U.S. customers' hands this past summer. Though the company never officially said why it missed its original target beyond “changes in the global automotive landscape,” new tariffs on Chinese-built EVs were a large part of the delay.
In May, President Biden raised the import tariff on EVs built in China from 25% to 100%, which pushed Volvo to quickly move EX30 production to its Ghent, Belgium, facility. Volvo had also pushed back EX30 production due to software development issues, though this particular hiccup ultimately did not change Volvo’s delivery timeline for U.S.-spec EX30s.
We got our first taste of the EX30 in June of 2023 and we came away impressed. The little Volvo has some real panache wrapped in a somewhat affordable package, and though it's going to be later than expected, we're excited to see it come stateside. Now that the EX30 is finally ready to ship to U.S. customers, the company will be prioritizing preorders it received after the car’s 2023 introduction. Dual-motor variants, which start at $46,195 MSRP (including destination), are up first. Meanwhile, the less expensive single-motor EX30, for which pricing has not been announced, will arrive in 2025.
While changes in America's political landscape might mean changes for EV tax incentives, for now prospective EX30 customers will likely be able to benefit from the $7,500 EV tax credit so long as they lease it.