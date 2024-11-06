Volvo Says EX30 Deliveries Will Start This Year

We got our first taste of the EX30 in June of 2023 and we came away impressed. The little Volvo has some real panache wrapped in a somewhat affordable package, and though it's going to be later than expected, we're excited to see it come stateside. Now that the EX30 is finally ready to ship to U.S. customers, the company will be prioritizing preorders it received after the car’s 2023 introduction. Dual-motor variants, which start at $46,195 MSRP (including destination), are up first. Meanwhile, the less expensive single-motor EX30, for which pricing has not been announced, will arrive in 2025.

While changes in America's political landscape might mean changes for EV tax incentives, for now prospective EX30 customers will likely be able to benefit from the $7,500 EV tax credit so long as they lease it.