The 2024 Subaru WRX Is Now $2,230 More Expensive

The WRX costs more, but it may be worth it

  • Chase Bierenkovenby
    Contributor
  • The 2024 WRX costs $33,855 including $1,120 in destination charges.
  • Subaru's handling-focused TR trim starts at $42,775.
  • Changes include standard EyeSight driver aids for manual-equipped models and a larger infotainment screen.

A handful of updates to the 2024 Subaru WRX have led to a rather hefty price increase. The new Subaru WRX starts at $33,855 including $1,120 in destination charges. That’s up $2,230 over the 2023 car. 

The reason for the substantial jump is Subaru’s EyeSight driver assist features are now standard, even on the manual-equipped WRX. EyeSight includes automatic emergency braking, pre-collision throttle management, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. Other safety changes include the addition of standard LED headlights. Connectivity is much improved, too, with the now-standard 11.6-inch center screen, replacing the old pair of 7-inch screens on the entry-level (and aptly named) Base trim. The screen also adds wireless CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

The rest of the lineup sees an increase in pricing as well. The Premium trim now costs $35,755 for the manual and $37,105 for the CVT automatic. Limited trims follow the same pattern, priced at $40,135 and $41,685 for the stick and the auto, respectively. The new manual-only TR trim, which features handling upgrades like stiffer springs, lighter wheels and upgraded brakes, sits just under the range-topping GT model and will run buyers $42,775. The aforementioned automatic-only GT model tops out the WRX lineup at $45,335. Subaru has said the updated WRX will be hitting dealers early this year.

Edmunds says

The addition of EyeSight to the manual WRX is arguably just as big a deal as the new TR trim. With adaptive cruise control, there’s now almost nothing penalizing the daily usability of the manual WRX, which, as we all know, is the only way to order the car.

Chase Bierenkovenby

Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

