The 2024 Subaru WRX Is Now $2,230 More Expensive

A handful of updates to the 2024 Subaru WRX have led to a rather hefty price increase. The new Subaru WRX starts at $33,855 including $1,120 in destination charges. That’s up $2,230 over the 2023 car.

The reason for the substantial jump is Subaru’s EyeSight driver assist features are now standard, even on the manual-equipped WRX. EyeSight includes automatic emergency braking, pre-collision throttle management, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. Other safety changes include the addition of standard LED headlights. Connectivity is much improved, too, with the now-standard 11.6-inch center screen, replacing the old pair of 7-inch screens on the entry-level (and aptly named) Base trim. The screen also adds wireless CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

The rest of the lineup sees an increase in pricing as well. The Premium trim now costs $35,755 for the manual and $37,105 for the CVT automatic. Limited trims follow the same pattern, priced at $40,135 and $41,685 for the stick and the auto, respectively. The new manual-only TR trim, which features handling upgrades like stiffer springs, lighter wheels and upgraded brakes, sits just under the range-topping GT model and will run buyers $42,775. The aforementioned automatic-only GT model tops out the WRX lineup at $45,335. Subaru has said the updated WRX will be hitting dealers early this year.