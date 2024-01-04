2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness Quick Drive: How to Make Foul Weather Fun

Those upgrades are all well and good for taking the Crosstrek Wilderness off the beaten path, like we did when Subaru invited us to Zion National Park back in October. But there's a secondary benefit to all this granola-fed goodness: The Wilderness is a better daily driver than other Crosstreks, too.

Chunky 255/60R17 all-terrain tires handle sloppy roads and slippery surfaces with aplomb, and the generous sidewall gives the Crosstrek a decidedly cushy ride. There's also an appreciable sigh-of-relief reassurance that comes with having the extra ground clearance; you can plow through deep snow without fear of a hidden rock taking out the front bumper. Wilderness-specific Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud programs for the X-Mode off-road system change the throttle mapping and traction control parameters, which also help you get through the muckiest of muck.

The taller ride height and all-terrain tires do weaken the Crosstrek's handling chops, but come on, it's not like someone is buying this thing for its corner-carving prowess. Instead, the Wilderness' fun-to-drive factor comes from the fact that you'll want to bomb down muddy roads, slide through snowbanks, and generally get this thing dirty as heck. The Crosstrek is like a little billy goat, all eager to run up a hill and play in the dirt. All that plastic cladding and the huge "SUBARU" text on the back bumper kind of give this thing rough-and-tumble rally car vibes. All it needs is a set of gold wheels and some mud flaps. Well, and a turbocharger. Ahem.