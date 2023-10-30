Chevrolet Drops Equinox EV Standard Pack; Price Now Starts at $34,995

Customers looking for an inexpensive new electric vehicle were undoubtedly intrigued by the upcoming Equinox EV's claimed starting price of "around $30,000." General Motors just announced changes to the Equinox EV lineup, and those hoping for a cheap replacement for the Bolt/Bolt EUV pair might be disappointed. The Equinox EV will eventually start at $34,995, including destination — we say "eventually" because the first models off the line will be well-equipped 2RS models priced from $48,995 (front-wheel drive) to $52,395 (all-wheel drive). The budget-friendly version will appear sometime in calendar year 2024, though Chevy declined to say whether this would be a model year 2024 or 2025 vehicle.

The reason for the price increase is simple: GM will not offer a standard-range battery pack, as was initially planned. That pack, estimated by GM to deliver about 250 miles of driving range, would have only been available in the base 1LT model with a FWD powertrain. Those plans have been axed, meaning every Equinox EV will be powered by the long-range pack that was originally planned to be optional for the 1LT and standard on other trims. On the bright side, GM has bumped up its range estimates for that pack, which should now deliver up to an EPA-estimated 319 miles on a full charge for the front-drive 2RS. The base model carries a GM-estimated 300 miles of range, and opting for AWD should drop estimated range by about 20 miles.

GM also clarified that the Equinox EV will be eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit for qualified buyers. Order banks open in a couple weeks for shoppers interested in the fully loaded trims.