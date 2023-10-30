Chevrolet Drops Equinox EV Standard Pack; Price Now Starts at $34,995

Skip to main content
Maximum range now stands at a GM-estimated 319 miles

  • The Equinox EV's starting price has climbed to $34,995, up from the orginally announced "around $30,000."
  • Price increase is likely due to scuttled plans for an entry-level, standard-range battery pack.
  • However, maximum range has increased from 300 miles to a claimed 319 miles.

Customers looking for an inexpensive new electric vehicle were undoubtedly intrigued by the upcoming Equinox EV's claimed starting price of "around $30,000." General Motors just announced changes to the Equinox EV lineup, and those hoping for a cheap replacement for the Bolt/Bolt EUV pair might be disappointed. The Equinox EV will eventually start at $34,995, including destination — we say "eventually" because the first models off the line will be well-equipped 2RS models priced from $48,995 (front-wheel drive) to $52,395 (all-wheel drive). The budget-friendly version will appear sometime in calendar year 2024, though Chevy declined to say whether this would be a model year 2024 or 2025 vehicle.

The reason for the price increase is simple: GM will not offer a standard-range battery pack, as was initially planned. That pack, estimated by GM to deliver about 250 miles of driving range, would have only been available in the base 1LT model with a FWD powertrain. Those plans have been axed, meaning every Equinox EV will be powered by the long-range pack that was originally planned to be optional for the 1LT and standard on other trims. On the bright side, GM has bumped up its range estimates for that pack, which should now deliver up to an EPA-estimated 319 miles on a full charge for the front-drive 2RS. The base model carries a GM-estimated 300 miles of range, and opting for AWD should drop estimated range by about 20 miles.

GM also clarified that the Equinox EV will be eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit for qualified buyers. Order banks open in a couple weeks for shoppers interested in the fully loaded trims.

Am I Ready for an EV?

EV ownership works best if you can charge (240V) at home or at work This typically means a 240V home installation, but you could also have a similar setup at your office or other places your car is already parked for several hours each day. Don't expect a regular household outlet (120V) to suffice unless you've got a plug-in hybrid, in which case overnight charging at home is feasible.
If you can’t charge at home, charging at a charging station could take at least 10x longer than at a gas station With public charging infrastructure still in its infancy, the user experience can be maddeningly inconsistent. Tesla owners tend to rave about the reliability and speed of the company's proprietary Supercharger stations, but rival DC fast options have thus far been plagued by technical issues and overcrowding. It's an evolving landscape and our best advice is to do your research on the available options for the EV you want to buy.
Adding a 240V home charging system could cost up to $1,000 or more If your existing electrical service can handle the additional demands of EV charging, you may be able to add Level 2 charging at home for less than a grand, including installation. But your costs will multiply if you need to upgrade your electrical panel or add a dedicated circuit.

Edmunds says

We're not thrilled that plans for a roughly $30,000 Equinox EV have been axed, but range of 300 miles-plus is a pretty strong selling point.

