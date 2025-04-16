- The Kia K4 now has a hatchback variant to compete with the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla.
- The interior is identical to the sedan, but there's a load more room in the back.
- Kia is also offering a turbocharged engine option.
2026 Kia K4 Hatchback First Look: Cargo-Hauling Competitor for the Civic and Corolla
We finally have more players in the small hatchback game
Just as we thought the small hatchback segment was on its last leg — thanks to the death of the Volkswagen Golf and no new options in years — Kia says, hold that phone. Meet the new Kia K4 Hatchback, a fresh entrant in a class that has needed new competition for a while now.
Carries over the good bits
A lot of the K4's standard goodness is here. The much-nicer-than-the-price-suggests cabin is present, with bits that have clearly been cribbed from more expensive Kia models. The cockpit has a sporty and modern look all the way through, and the K4 hatch gets the same dual 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and the infotainment screen.
This won't come as a surprise, but everything in front of the rear bench is going to be identical to the sedan that debuted last year. The hatch mixes it up with a new rear end that almost makes it look like a shooting brake. Despite the extra bulk at the rear, the back of the K4 manages to look quite svelte and well sculpted.
Way more room out back
Cargo space jumps from 14.6 cubic feet in the sedan to 22.2 cubic feet of room behind the rear seats, or a massive 59.3 cubic feet with the seats folded. For context, that's only a touch less than the Honda Civic hatch's 24.8 cubic feet with the rear seats in place. The Toyota Corolla hatch? Just 17.8 cubic feet there.
Under the hood, the K4 matches the sedan. Base models and the non-turbo GT-Line model will get a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque, mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission. As with the sedan, there will be a GT-Line turbo that uses a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder that kicks out 190 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. It's also paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
As is the case with the sedan, every K4 will come with adaptive cruise control and speed limit recognition. Optional extras include front cross-traffic collision detection and a 360-degree camera setup. The available Highway Driving Assist II function adds lane-centering assistance, requiring little driver input while driving on the highway.
We'll know more about pricing and availability later this year, but you can expect to see these on dealer lots before the end of 2025.