2026 Kia K4 Hatchback First Look: Cargo-Hauling Competitor for the Civic and Corolla

Carries over the good bits

A lot of the K4's standard goodness is here. The much-nicer-than-the-price-suggests cabin is present, with bits that have clearly been cribbed from more expensive Kia models. The cockpit has a sporty and modern look all the way through, and the K4 hatch gets the same dual 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and the infotainment screen.

This won't come as a surprise, but everything in front of the rear bench is going to be identical to the sedan that debuted last year. The hatch mixes it up with a new rear end that almost makes it look like a shooting brake. Despite the extra bulk at the rear, the back of the K4 manages to look quite svelte and well sculpted.

Way more room out back

Cargo space jumps from 14.6 cubic feet in the sedan to 22.2 cubic feet of room behind the rear seats, or a massive 59.3 cubic feet with the seats folded. For context, that's only a touch less than the Honda Civic hatch's 24.8 cubic feet with the rear seats in place. The Toyota Corolla hatch? Just 17.8 cubic feet there.