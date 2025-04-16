2026 Subaru Solterra First Look: Subie's Model Y Fighter Gets Tesla-fied

Yes, you are indeed looking at a Subaru Solterra. Its design used to be identical to the (frankly lifeless) Toyota bZ4X, but those days are over and gone. What we're left with is something with more personality, more range and, perhaps most crucially, a new way to charge.

While not the most handsome SUV on sale by any stretch, the Solterra is a significant upgrade over both its predecessor and the bZ4X. The rear is the same, but at least it's finally recognizable as a Subaru. In fact, it very neatly lines up, lookswise, with the new Subaru Trailseeker EV.