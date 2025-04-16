- The Subaru Solterra gets a big makeover for 2026.
- It gets fresh looks, a new infotainment and Tesla's NACS charging port.
- Subaru's EV also has more power and range.
2026 Subaru Solterra First Look: Subie's Model Y Fighter Gets Tesla-fied
The addition of a NACS charging port is big, but it isn't the Solterra's only change
Yes, you are indeed looking at a Subaru Solterra. Its design used to be identical to the (frankly lifeless) Toyota bZ4X, but those days are over and gone. What we're left with is something with more personality, more range and, perhaps most crucially, a new way to charge.
While not the most handsome SUV on sale by any stretch, the Solterra is a significant upgrade over both its predecessor and the bZ4X. The rear is the same, but at least it's finally recognizable as a Subaru. In fact, it very neatly lines up, lookswise, with the new Subaru Trailseeker EV.
The other major change for the new Solterra is that you'll now be able to charge it at select Tesla Supercharger stations. The inclusion of a native NACS port means you won't need an adapter to charge at the many Superchargers that Tesla has made available to other automakers.
More range, more power
The 74.7-kWh battery pack is slightly more energy-dense than the pre-refresh car, and Subaru says that range is now "more than" 285 miles on a full charge. That's a 25% increase compared to the outgoing model. Subaru also added a new battery preconditioning system that allows the Solterra to charge from 10% to 80% in less than 35 minutes at a max of 150 kW.
The new Solterra also gets more power. The base car is bumped from 215 horsepower to 233 hp. There's also a new XT model that adds even more powerful motors for a grand total of 338 horsepower and should enable Subaru's EV to make the 0-60 mph sprint in less than 5 seconds. The last Solterra we tested needed 6.4 seconds to get to 60 mph from a standstill, so that would be a significant improvement.
Lastly, Subaru added a new 14-inch infotainment touchscreen to the dash of the Solterra for 2026 and two wireless charging pads. The 2026 model will go on sale in late 2025, though we'll have to wait until closer to the car's launch for pricing information.