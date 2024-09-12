2025 Volkswagen Taos First Look: More Power for VW's Littlest SUV

Go, Taos, go!

For a baby SUV, the Taos is pretty zippy. The outgoing model is one of the quickest in its class, thanks to a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 158 horsepower. For 2025, the turbocharged 1.5-liter engine is upgraded to 174 hp, and the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in the outgoing all-wheel-drive model has been replaced by a traditional eight-speed auto. (The front-drive version continues with the eight-speed.) This should mean more power delivered more smoothly, which we can only imagine will elevate the Taos’ driving experience.

For extra help on the go, the Taos offers loads of driver assistance tech, most of which comes standard. The IQ.Drive safety suite includes modern tech features like forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian monitoring, blind-spot warning, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance, just to name a few. And when parking is tight, front and rear parking sensors are available on the Taos as well.