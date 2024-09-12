- The Taos is refreshed for 2025, with new front-end styling, exterior paint colors and wheels.
- Engine output increases from 158 horsepower to 174 hp.
- Contemporary interior upgrades.
2025 Volkswagen Taos First Look: More Power for VW's Littlest SUV
The coolest little SUV you didn’t know existed
The Volkswagen Taos is a sharp and refined subcompact crossover, but don’t be fooled by its short footprint — this petite five-seater has more cabin space inside than you’d expect. For that reason and many more, it tops our ranking of all extra-small SUVs. But VW isn't resting on its laurels. For the 2025 model year, the Taos gets a notable makeover with new exterior styling, upgraded interior tech, and, for the added cherry on top, more horsepower! For now, we’re encouraged by the new look and specs. Volkswagen says we can expect to see the refreshed 2025 Taos in dealerships by the end of the year.
Go, Taos, go!
For a baby SUV, the Taos is pretty zippy. The outgoing model is one of the quickest in its class, thanks to a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 158 horsepower. For 2025, the turbocharged 1.5-liter engine is upgraded to 174 hp, and the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in the outgoing all-wheel-drive model has been replaced by a traditional eight-speed auto. (The front-drive version continues with the eight-speed.) This should mean more power delivered more smoothly, which we can only imagine will elevate the Taos’ driving experience.
For extra help on the go, the Taos offers loads of driver assistance tech, most of which comes standard. The IQ.Drive safety suite includes modern tech features like forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian monitoring, blind-spot warning, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance, just to name a few. And when parking is tight, front and rear parking sensors are available on the Taos as well.
A sharp exterior
The Taos is handsome, with clean lines and attractive proportions. The design isn't entirely new — to my eyes, it looks like a baby Atlas — but there’s a vibrance to the Taos that’s missing with Volkswagen's three-row people-mover. The new front grille sees the most change with the refresh; it has a light bar and large VW badge, and looks similar to what we’re seeing with the design language on VW’s ID electric vehicles. The new LED projector headlights also have a nice modern touch and come standard. Volkswagen updated the rear, too, adding connected taillights and an illuminated badge.
Everybody loves new exterior colors, and the 2025 Taos will offer three new hues: Bright Moss Green, Monterey Blue Pearl and Monument Gray. Several new wheel designs will also debut to complement the new paint.
A smart interior
The 2025 Taos gets a really nice upgrade inside, with a tidy, streamlined dashboard design and new materials and colors. Most noticeably, the revised cabin features a floating 8-inch infotainment display, which gives the cabin a more modern look.
As far as Taos’ upholstery options go, prepare for a lot of black and gray (RIP, cool VW interiors from back in the day). The base model gets two-tone black and gray cloth, while the SE models get black and gray CloudTex synthetic leather. A dark blue interior for Taos is available, but you’ll have to step up to an SEL model for that; the SEL's leather upholstery also comes in black if you prefer a more subdued look.
Edmunds says
The new 2025 Volkswagen Taos appears to be more of a good thing. Its new look and added capabilities only increase the little SUV’s appeal. We expect good things from the 2025 Taos and can’t wait to find out if it drives as great as it sounds.