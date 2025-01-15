- The popular Honda CR-V will add a rugged TrailSport variant this year.
- The smaller Honda HR-V crossover and Acura Integra hatchback will also see changes in 2025.
- Honda and Acura EVs gain Tesla Supercharger access this spring.
Honda CR-V TrailSport, Refreshed HR-V, Updated Acura Integra Coming This Year
Honda and Acura EVs also get Tesla Supercharger access this spring
In addition to announcing the 2026 RSX this week, Honda and Acura confirmed a number of other changes coming to the brands' lineups in 2025. Chief among the announcements is a new CR-V TrailSport model — building on the success of the Ridgeline, Passport and Pilot TrailSport variants — as well as a tweaked HR-V crossover and updated Acura Integra.
Honda didn't announce any specifics about the upcoming CR-V TrailSport, but we assume it'll follow the same formula as Honda's other models. Expect slightly increased ground clearance, some underbody protection, all-terrain tires and possibly some additional off-road drive modes. This won't be a hardcore off-roader, of course, but the CR-V TrailSport will instead compete with highly popular SUVs like Subaru's Crosstrek and Forester Wilderness duo, as well as the new Nissan Rogue Rock Creek.
As for the HR-V crossover, Honda confirms it'll receive "styling and technology enhancements," the latter of which likely includes the Google built-in suite that's offered in the Civic. Speaking of the Civic, there's no word on the HR-V receiving Honda's new hybrid powertrain, but we're hoping this is in the cards.
Similarly, the Civic-based Acura Integra is scheduled to receive "exterior and interior changes," according to Honda, so expect a mild refresh for this turbocharged hatchback. Acura won't likely add the Civic's hybrid powertrain to the Integra, though.
We'll have more details about all these new models as they roll out over the course of 2025.