Honda CR-V TrailSport, Refreshed HR-V, Updated Acura Integra Coming This Year

Honda and Acura EVs also get Tesla Supercharger access this spring

  • The popular Honda CR-V will add a rugged TrailSport variant this year.
  • The smaller Honda HR-V crossover and Acura Integra hatchback will also see changes in 2025.
  • Honda and Acura EVs gain Tesla Supercharger access this spring.

In addition to announcing the 2026 RSX this week, Honda and Acura confirmed a number of other changes coming to the brands' lineups in 2025. Chief among the announcements is a new CR-V TrailSport model — building on the success of the Ridgeline, Passport and Pilot TrailSport variants — as well as a tweaked HR-V crossover and updated Acura Integra.

Honda didn't announce any specifics about the upcoming CR-V TrailSport, but we assume it'll follow the same formula as Honda's other models. Expect slightly increased ground clearance, some underbody protection, all-terrain tires and possibly some additional off-road drive modes. This won't be a hardcore off-roader, of course, but the CR-V TrailSport will instead compete with highly popular SUVs like Subaru's Crosstrek and Forester Wilderness duo, as well as the new Nissan Rogue Rock Creek.

2025 Honda HR-V front 3/4

As for the HR-V crossover, Honda confirms it'll receive "styling and technology enhancements," the latter of which likely includes the Google built-in suite that's offered in the Civic. Speaking of the Civic, there's no word on the HR-V receiving Honda's new hybrid powertrain, but we're hoping this is in the cards.

Similarly, the Civic-based Acura Integra is scheduled to receive "exterior and interior changes," according to Honda, so expect a mild refresh for this turbocharged hatchback. Acura won't likely add the Civic's hybrid powertrain to the Integra, though.

We'll have more details about all these new models as they roll out over the course of 2025.

Steven Ewingby

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

Kathleen Clontsedited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.

