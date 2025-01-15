Honda CR-V TrailSport, Refreshed HR-V, Updated Acura Integra Coming This Year

In addition to announcing the 2026 RSX this week, Honda and Acura confirmed a number of other changes coming to the brands' lineups in 2025. Chief among the announcements is a new CR-V TrailSport model — building on the success of the Ridgeline, Passport and Pilot TrailSport variants — as well as a tweaked HR-V crossover and updated Acura Integra.

Honda didn't announce any specifics about the upcoming CR-V TrailSport, but we assume it'll follow the same formula as Honda's other models. Expect slightly increased ground clearance, some underbody protection, all-terrain tires and possibly some additional off-road drive modes. This won't be a hardcore off-roader, of course, but the CR-V TrailSport will instead compete with highly popular SUVs like Subaru's Crosstrek and Forester Wilderness duo, as well as the new Nissan Rogue Rock Creek.