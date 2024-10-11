2025 Subaru Crosstrek Pricing: Upgraded Engine Is More Affordable

There also aren't any changes for the midtier Sport ($30,915) or Limited ($32,815), which both see an increase of $625. Even though it's largely the same as last year's model, the Limited trim is still Edmunds’ pick of the Crosstrek litter. At this level, the subcompact SUV is loaded with leather upholstery, sharp-looking contrast stitching and more. It also opens the door to option packages that add a sunroof and a Harman Kardon sound system. The Limited trim also packs in every driver assist Subaru has available on the Crosstrek for added peace of mind.

At the top of the lineup sits the Crosstrek Wilderness at $33,915 (also representing a $625 price increase). Like the Limited before it, there’s nothing new here. However, if the Limited model is a little too luxe and not enough “Subaru” for you, the Wilderness scratches that itch. The Wilderness boasts all-terrain tires, extra ground clearance and special drive modes.

The 2025 Subaru Crosstrek goes on sale later this year.