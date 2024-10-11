- The 2025 Subaru Crosstrek sees a price bump of $625-$975, depending on trim.
- The more potent 2.5-liter engine now comes standard on the Premium level.
- Our hearts still lie with the luxe Limited.
2025 Subaru Crosstrek Pricing: Upgraded Engine Is More Affordable
Only the base model has the entry-level engine
Two years into its third generation, the latest Subaru Crosstrek doesn’t change much for 2025, though small tweaks help make Subaru’s ever-popular little crossover more competent and enticing than before. That doesn't apply to every model — the base 2025 Subaru Crosstrek (starting at $27,115, including a $1,420 destination charge) adds $825 to the price and sees no major changes. But the next-level Premium ($28,365) easily earns its $975 price increase, as it's now powered by the 2.5-liter four-cylinder that used to be reserved for upper trim levels. With 182 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque on tap, it's far more potent than the 152-horsepower 2.0-liter flat-four now only found on the base Crosstrek.
There also aren't any changes for the midtier Sport ($30,915) or Limited ($32,815), which both see an increase of $625. Even though it's largely the same as last year's model, the Limited trim is still Edmunds’ pick of the Crosstrek litter. At this level, the subcompact SUV is loaded with leather upholstery, sharp-looking contrast stitching and more. It also opens the door to option packages that add a sunroof and a Harman Kardon sound system. The Limited trim also packs in every driver assist Subaru has available on the Crosstrek for added peace of mind.
At the top of the lineup sits the Crosstrek Wilderness at $33,915 (also representing a $625 price increase). Like the Limited before it, there’s nothing new here. However, if the Limited model is a little too luxe and not enough “Subaru” for you, the Wilderness scratches that itch. The Wilderness boasts all-terrain tires, extra ground clearance and special drive modes.
The 2025 Subaru Crosstrek goes on sale later this year.