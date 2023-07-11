- The My Porsche app has been updated to allow drivers to control their car without ever leaving Apple Carplay
- Added functionality includes the ability to add navigation directions and adjust climate functions
- For now, the change is limited to the Cayenne, with broader compatibility in the works
Porsche Is Integrating Apple CarPlay In An Even Bigger Way
New functionality will give Porsche owners the chance to control their car without ever leaving Apple Carplay.
The My Porsche app does not have great reviews on the Apple App Store. In fact, it has a paltry 1.7-star rating on average. Most of the recent reviews are closer to a single star. Users complain of poor battery performance, data sync issues, and more. However, Porsche has recently made some big changes to the My Porsche app to allow your P-car to work better with Apple CarPlay that represents a pretty big leap forward for the app, and for the way cars integrate with CarPlay in general.
The changes mean users can now control a range of functions right from their phones, and Porsche says it is the first to allow access to vehicle settings via CarPlay. The updated app will now show battery state-of-charge (a hint at eventual functionality for electric Porsche products), allow users to adjust the climate control, and send destinations to the navigation system. The new changes also link existing accounts with third-party apps, like linking Apple Music to the music app within Porsche Communication Management (PCM).
Some comfort and convenience settings can also be adjusted with the updated app. Radio stations can be changed, as can the ambient lighting, which features a few built-in presets like “warm up” and “refresh.” Siri can also adjust a number of settings with voice controls, and though Porsche doesn’t specifically say which functions, it’s likely these are limited only to the ones that can be controlled by the app itself.
Customers can activate the updated interface by scanning a QR code that will be displayed on their car’s center screen. The brand also says that the app is due for more regular updates that will add new features to CarPlay as they come available. Not all cars will immediately have access to the feature — for now, only the recently refreshed Cayenne has the functionality. Other models are set to follow.
Edmunds says
Porsche is making a very smart move here. Rather than working against Apple, whose phone-mirroring software is often more streamlined than an automaker’s, Porsche has decided to work with the brand to better improve its customer experience. Eliminating the need to jump between various screens will certainly make navigating easier and, we think, safer too.