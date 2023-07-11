Porsche Is Integrating Apple CarPlay In An Even Bigger Way

The My Porsche app does not have great reviews on the Apple App Store. In fact, it has a paltry 1.7-star rating on average. Most of the recent reviews are closer to a single star. Users complain of poor battery performance, data sync issues, and more. However, Porsche has recently made some big changes to the My Porsche app to allow your P-car to work better with Apple CarPlay that represents a pretty big leap forward for the app, and for the way cars integrate with CarPlay in general.

The changes mean users can now control a range of functions right from their phones, and Porsche says it is the first to allow access to vehicle settings via CarPlay. The updated app will now show battery state-of-charge (a hint at eventual functionality for electric Porsche products), allow users to adjust the climate control, and send destinations to the navigation system. The new changes also link existing accounts with third-party apps, like linking Apple Music to the music app within Porsche Communication Management (PCM).