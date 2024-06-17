The RS E-tron GT is the only version that maintains the same name as before. It gets a more aggressive front fascia with L-shaped canards near the edges of the front bumper and a streamlined diffuser at the back with a cool vertical red reflector sitting between the aero channels. RS models also offer 21-inch wheels, which are meant to look like a modern interpretation of the ones found on the Audi Avus Quattro design study of the early '90s.

Power is up in the RS model as well. Total output is up from a maximum 637 horsepower in the previous RS model (with overboost engaged) to 844 hp. Audi says it will shoot from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.8 seconds. For reference, the last RS E-tron GT we tested did 0-60 mph in 3 seconds flat, so the updated car is quicker to a slightly higher speed.

The RS E-tron Performance is the first fully electric model from Audi to bear the stand-alone "Performance" moniker. It has unique exterior elements like a chopped carbon diffuser and a carbon-fiber roof. It also uses the same wheels as the base RS model but with a darker matte finish for a sportier look.

As you might have guessed, the Performance is the quickest and most powerful car in the range. It uses juiced-up front and rear motors to make a total of 912 horsepower — for those counting, that makes it the most powerful production Audi ever made. It carries a 0-62 mph time of just 2.5 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph.

Audi hasn't released specific range figures for any of the new E-tron GTs, only noting that the maximum range is now 378 miles on the European WLTP cycle. You can expect the EPA's figures to be a touch lower than that due to different testing standards. We'll likely have to wait until later this year to know if all E-trons, in addition to being more powerful, can also travel farther.