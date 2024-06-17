- The Audi E-tron GT lineup gets a major update for 2025.
- New designs, new models, fresh interiors and more power.
- No range specs yet, however.
The 2025 Audi E-tron GT Family Adds New Models, Goes Big On Performance
This is a major update to Audi's all-electric grand tourer
The Audi E-tron GT has always had the burden of existing in the shadow of its Stuttgart-based sibling, the Porsche Taycan. For 2025, however, the pecking order might finally get a shakeup. Meet the Audi S E-tron GT, the Audi RS E-tron GT, and the Audi RS E-tron GT Performance, the new trio of electric grand tourers from Audi. They're quicker to charge, offer more options, and add breadth to the lineup that was missing from the old E-tron GT.
2025 E-tron GTs: New looks, more power, no range numbers
The S is the new base model of the revised range. Of the three, it's supposed to be the most like a grand tourer, which means outright performance isn't this car's primary objective. Instead, Audi wants it to be an elegant, comfortable long-distance cruiser. It gets the fewest exterior changes year over year, with reprofiled air vents on the side of the front bumper and a slight rework of the rear diffuser. It also has the least aggressive wheel and tire package.
In true Audi fashion, the base S E-tron GT is still all-wheel-drive thanks to a dual-motor setup — one electric motor for the front axle and one for the rear. The motor on the rear axle is 22 pounds lighter across the entire range, and the drive shaft has been stiffened for smoother power delivery.
For our money, the real news is the GT's increased power output. The entry point to the E-tron GT range now makes a whopping 670 horsepower, which works out to an additional 148 hp compared to last year's base model running on the temporary overboost mode. This allows for a 0-62 mph time of just 3.4 seconds, according to Audi; in previous Edmunds testing, a 2022 E-tron GT managed a 0-60 time of 3.8 seconds. Stopping is handled by steel brakes, but buyers can upgrade to either tungsten carbide-coated brakes (standard on the RS and RS Performance) or full carbon ceramics. Ceramics might be the rotors best suited to shedding the heat generated by hauling down the E-tron's weight and come with massive 10-piston calipers up front.
The RS E-tron GT is the only version that maintains the same name as before. It gets a more aggressive front fascia with L-shaped canards near the edges of the front bumper and a streamlined diffuser at the back with a cool vertical red reflector sitting between the aero channels. RS models also offer 21-inch wheels, which are meant to look like a modern interpretation of the ones found on the Audi Avus Quattro design study of the early '90s.
Power is up in the RS model as well. Total output is up from a maximum 637 horsepower in the previous RS model (with overboost engaged) to 844 hp. Audi says it will shoot from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.8 seconds. For reference, the last RS E-tron GT we tested did 0-60 mph in 3 seconds flat, so the updated car is quicker to a slightly higher speed.
The RS E-tron Performance is the first fully electric model from Audi to bear the stand-alone "Performance" moniker. It has unique exterior elements like a chopped carbon diffuser and a carbon-fiber roof. It also uses the same wheels as the base RS model but with a darker matte finish for a sportier look.
As you might have guessed, the Performance is the quickest and most powerful car in the range. It uses juiced-up front and rear motors to make a total of 912 horsepower — for those counting, that makes it the most powerful production Audi ever made. It carries a 0-62 mph time of just 2.5 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph.
Audi hasn't released specific range figures for any of the new E-tron GTs, only noting that the maximum range is now 378 miles on the European WLTP cycle. You can expect the EPA's figures to be a touch lower than that due to different testing standards. We'll likely have to wait until later this year to know if all E-trons, in addition to being more powerful, can also travel farther.
Lighter battery, faster charging, new suspension
Audi says the battery is now nearly 20 pounds lighter than before thanks to a reworking of the battery itself and ancillary items like the cooling plate and the charging system. Despite being lighter, the maximum usable capacity of the battery is now 97 kWh, up from the previous E-tron's 93 kWh. It also charges quicker, with a new maximum charging rate of 320 kW, up from 270 kW, and Audi says the E-tron can charge from 10% to 80% capacity in just 18 minutes with a powerful enough charger.
A new two-chamber/two-valve performance air suspension is standard across the E-tron range, but all models will have the option for a new active suspension system as well. Both systems are configurable through the center screen in all models, but there are also new RS1 and RS2 modes that act as preset buttons on the RS and RS Performance — if you wanted one for everyday use and one for attacking your favorite piece of twisty road, all you have to do is save your preferences to the steering wheel buttons.
The active suspension is designed to handle multiple different driving scenarios while balancing comfort and performance. Audi says it allows the car to corner flat without compromising ride comfort. It also has a comfort entry feature when parked — depending on the E-tron GT's initial height, it can raise by up to 3 inches to make getting in easier for passengers.
Revamped interior spaces for all E-trons
All E-tron GTs get a revised cabin, too. There are new seats, steering wheels, entry sills, and even the puddle lights that shine when you open the doors (they now show the Audi Sport diamond). The seats have a new design and are adjustable 14 ways as standard, while the steering wheels now feature a flat bottom. The wheels in RS models additionally have a red marker at the 12 o'clock position. Non-Performance models are equipped with a new glass roof. Much like in the Taycan, various settings for the electrochromic roof can create honeycomb patterns when current is applied. It can go from totally opaque to completely transparent.
Audi's digital cockpit has also been updated. It can show real-time range estimates based on your destination, where the best place to find a charger is, and, in RS models, new performance pages that show RS-specific info like a power display.
Edmunds says
This update to the E-tron GT is clearly a big one, and while these vehicles are already on sale in Europe, we'll have to wait a little while longer here in the U.S. to get official word on pricing and availability.