Our planned route took us from Los Angeles all the way down to the U.S./Mexico border, then back up to Torrance where we'd stop at a fast-charging station. There were a few more city miles on this route than the one we took in the Macan EV, so our average speed over the trip was 55 mph, instead of the 60 mph average we hit in Porsche's electric SUV. That's well above the 40 mph average we aim for on the Edmunds EV Range Test, which is designed to provide an accurate real-world driving figure. But this would still give us a great baseline from which to evaluate the new Taycan 4S' range (and battery) potential.

We set the climate control to 72 degrees on its eco setting, which was enough to keep the cabin comfortable on a day of typically mild Southern California winter temperatures. (It was between 69 and 77 degrees the whole drive.) Speeds were kept to within 5 mph of the posted speed limits at all times, with the adaptive cruise control set to 70 mph on the highway for as long as possible. We also drove the Taycan in its Range drive mode, which lowered the air suspension to its lowest setting and made the Taycan as aerodynamic as it could get. This is exactly what we would do in our Edmunds EV Range Test.

For this drive, there were two big differences compared to how we'd normally range test an EV. The tires were filled up to their maximum inflation rating (we use the OEM recommended pressures, which are lower) and Porsche had us run the test with regenerative braking set to off (we generally use a higher regen setting). Porsche told us that it thought that turning off the regen would be the most efficient way of driving, given the coasting we'd get on the highway portion of the route.

After roughly six hours behind the wheel of the Taycan 4S, we pulled into a charging station with the trip meter showing 327 miles and 16 miles of range remaining (6% battery). That gave us a total range result of 343 miles. Also notable was the consumption: just 28.3 kWh/100 miles, which is much better than what the 2020 Taycan 4S achieved on our range test (32.3 kWh/100 miles).