Lucid Air Sapphire vs. Porsche Taycan Turbo GT: Can Porsche Dethrone the Edmunds U-Drags Champ?

The Lucid Air Sapphire is the new king of Edmunds U-Drags, having recently whomped the Tesla Model S Plaid and bested the previous record time set by the McLaren 765LT. But if there's a rival that can dethrone the Lucid, it's this: Welcome to the starting line, the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.

The Turbo GT packs 1,019 horsepower and 914 lb-ft of torque when using launch control, allowing it to sprint to 60 mph in a Porsche-estimated 2.2 seconds. That puts it behind the Air Sapphire in terms of power — the Lucid has 1,234 hp and 1,430 lb-ft — but the Taycan has a couple of aces up its sleeve.

For starters, the Taycan is lighter; it tipped our scales at an even 5,100 pounds, compared to the Lucid, which registered 5,356 pounds. On top of that, the Taycan uses a two-speed transmission on its rear electric motor, which gives the Porsche better power management at higher speeds, allowing its acceleration curve to not drop off as rapidly as other EVs. This test car is also riding on the same sticky Trofeo RS tires as the Lucid, and Porsche is known for making cars with excellent handling characteristics, which'll help the Taycan when it comes time to hit the 180-degree turn.

TL;DR: This should be a seriously close race — more so than the Lucid vs. Tesla battle, for sure. Which car wins? There's only one way to find out.