- The updated Taycan 4S with the Performance Battery Plus traveled 337 miles on a single charge.
- Like the original Taycan 4S, the updated model greatly exceeded its range estimate.
- At the Edmunds test track, the Taycan 4S proved quicker than Porsche's quoted estimates.
2025 Porsche Taycan 4S Tested: Under Promise, Over Deliver
Porsche's electric sedan continues to exceed expectations
The Porsche Taycan 4S was one of the very first cars we put through the Edmunds EV Range Test. That car, a 2020 model with an EPA-estimated 203 miles of range, drove 323 miles on a single charge, exceeding its range estimate by a whopping 59.3%. Porsche updated the Taycan lineup for 2025, with revised styling, updated interiors and improved efficiency. It can charge faster now, too.
I had a chance to put a 2025 Taycan 4S with the 105-kWh Performance Battery Plus through the paces at our test track and on our range loop. Not only did it perform better than before, it once again beat Porsche's updated estimates.
337 miles on a single charge
Like every Porsche model, there are a seemingly endless number of Taycan variants. We tested the 4S with the Performance Battery Plus, the latter a $5,570 option. It increases the battery size to 97 kWh (105 kWh gross capacity). With 19-inch wheels, the Taycan 4S with the optional battery offers an EPA-estimated 315 miles of range. Our test vehicle was fitted with 21-inch wheels, a $4,680 option. That dropped the EPA estimate to 295 miles.
On the Edmunds EV Range Test, the updated Taycan managed 337 miles on a single charge, 14.3% farther than the EPA estimate. The weather was a nice 65-degree average over the course of my drive. We aim for a mix of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This mix better represents the real-world conditions of EV drivers, rather than just getting on the highway and setting the cruise control to 70 mph. Drivers stay within 5 mph of posted speed limits and use a Racelogic VBOX to validate the distance traveled.
After recharging, we measured the Taycan 4S's consumption at 32.8 kWh per 100 miles, well below the 39 kWh/100 miles EPA estimate. Unlike with fuel economy in a gas-powered car, lower figures are better when it comes to consumption.
Quicker than claimed
In addition to the Performance Battery Plus option, our test car was fitted with the $3,260 Performance Package. It adds rear-axle steering and torque-vectoring, both worthwhile additions for performance and day-to-day usability. In addition to high-speed stability, rear-axle steering makes parking a lot easier, so it's the type of win-win you don't really want to miss out on.
Using launch control, the Taycan 4S hit 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and sailed through the quarter-mile in 11.3 sec @ 123.3 mph. That's both quicker than the last Taycan 4S Edmunds tested but also quicker than what Porsche says it should do — for reference, it's exactly as quick to 60 mph as the last Taycan GTS we tested. Acceleration is immediate and fierce, with the all-wheel-drive 4S model having no trouble putting down power.
Braking performance was solid, too, with panic stops from 60 mph a short 102 feet, identical to the last car. The only figure in testing where the old 4S outshined the new one was on the skidpad. The last 4S pulled 1.11 g, a bit better than the 1.06 g the new car pulled. So what gives? It's down to the tire. The new car was fitted with an all-season compound whereas the last car we tested was wearing summer performance tires. Frankly, the fact that the 4S did as well as it did on all-seasons is astounding.
So it goes farther than you'd expect and is quicker than Porsche's willing to admit, too. It's safe to say the update to the 2025 Taycan was more than just a nip-and-tuck. In fact, the changes bring the humble Taycan 4S into a new league of performance and everyday usability. Even though the $165,735 asking price is steep, you might find it hard to do much better in 2025.
2025 Porsche Taycan 4S Performance Battery Plus
2025 Porsche Taycan 4S Performance Battery Plus
Edmunds test results
Base price
$120,495
Price as tested
$156,735
EPA-estimated range
295
Edmunds EV Range Test results
337
EPA-estimated consumption
39 kWh/100 mi
As-tested consumption
32.8 kWh/100 mi
0-60 mph
3.3
Quarter mile
11.3 sec @ 123.3 mph
Braking 60-0 mph
102
Skidpad (lateral g)
1.06