2025 Porsche Taycan 4S Tested: Under Promise, Over Deliver

Quicker than claimed

In addition to the Performance Battery Plus option, our test car was fitted with the $3,260 Performance Package. It adds rear-axle steering and torque-vectoring, both worthwhile additions for performance and day-to-day usability. In addition to high-speed stability, rear-axle steering makes parking a lot easier, so it's the type of win-win you don't really want to miss out on.

Using launch control, the Taycan 4S hit 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and sailed through the quarter-mile in 11.3 sec @ 123.3 mph. That's both quicker than the last Taycan 4S Edmunds tested but also quicker than what Porsche says it should do — for reference, it's exactly as quick to 60 mph as the last Taycan GTS we tested. Acceleration is immediate and fierce, with the all-wheel-drive 4S model having no trouble putting down power.

Braking performance was solid, too, with panic stops from 60 mph a short 102 feet, identical to the last car. The only figure in testing where the old 4S outshined the new one was on the skidpad. The last 4S pulled 1.11 g, a bit better than the 1.06 g the new car pulled. So what gives? It's down to the tire. The new car was fitted with an all-season compound whereas the last car we tested was wearing summer performance tires. Frankly, the fact that the 4S did as well as it did on all-seasons is astounding.

So it goes farther than you'd expect and is quicker than Porsche's willing to admit, too. It's safe to say the update to the 2025 Taycan was more than just a nip-and-tuck. In fact, the changes bring the humble Taycan 4S into a new league of performance and everyday usability. Even though the $165,735 asking price is steep, you might find it hard to do much better in 2025.