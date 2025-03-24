2025 Porsche Taycan 4S Tested: Under Promise, Over Deliver

2025 Porsche Taycan 4S front 3/4
  • The updated Taycan 4S with the Performance Battery Plus traveled 337 miles on a single charge.
  • Like the original Taycan 4S, the updated model greatly exceeded its range estimate.
  • At the Edmunds test track, the Taycan 4S proved quicker than Porsche's quoted estimates.

The Porsche Taycan 4S was one of the very first cars we put through the Edmunds EV Range Test. That car, a 2020 model with an EPA-estimated 203 miles of range, drove 323 miles on a single charge, exceeding its range estimate by a whopping 59.3%. Porsche updated the Taycan lineup for 2025, with revised styling, updated interiors and improved efficiency. It can charge faster now, too.

I had a chance to put a 2025 Taycan 4S with the 105-kWh Performance Battery Plus through the paces at our test track and on our range loop. Not only did it perform better than before, it once again beat Porsche's updated estimates.

2025 Porsche Taycan 4S

337 miles on a single charge

Like every Porsche model, there are a seemingly endless number of Taycan variants. We tested the 4S with the Performance Battery Plus, the latter a $5,570 option. It increases the battery size to 97 kWh (105 kWh gross capacity). With 19-inch wheels, the Taycan 4S with the optional battery offers an EPA-estimated 315 miles of range. Our test vehicle was fitted with 21-inch wheels, a $4,680 option. That dropped the EPA estimate to 295 miles.

On the Edmunds EV Range Test, the updated Taycan managed 337 miles on a single charge, 14.3% farther than the EPA estimate. The weather was a nice 65-degree average over the course of my drive. We aim for a mix of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. This mix better represents the real-world conditions of EV drivers, rather than just getting on the highway and setting the cruise control to 70 mph. Drivers stay within 5 mph of posted speed limits and use a Racelogic VBOX to validate the distance traveled.

After recharging, we measured the Taycan 4S's consumption at 32.8 kWh per 100 miles, well below the 39 kWh/100 miles EPA estimate. Unlike with fuel economy in a gas-powered car, lower figures are better when it comes to consumption.

2025 Porsche Taycan 4S badge

Quicker than claimed

In addition to the Performance Battery Plus option, our test car was fitted with the $3,260 Performance Package. It adds rear-axle steering and torque-vectoring, both worthwhile additions for performance and day-to-day usability. In addition to high-speed stability, rear-axle steering makes parking a lot easier, so it's the type of win-win you don't really want to miss out on.

Using launch control, the Taycan 4S hit 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and sailed through the quarter-mile in 11.3 sec @ 123.3 mph. That's both quicker than the last Taycan 4S Edmunds tested but also quicker than what Porsche says it should do — for reference, it's exactly as quick to 60 mph as the last Taycan GTS we tested. Acceleration is immediate and fierce, with the all-wheel-drive 4S model having no trouble putting down power.

Braking performance was solid, too, with panic stops from 60 mph a short 102 feet, identical to the last car. The only figure in testing where the old 4S outshined the new one was on the skidpad. The last 4S pulled 1.11 g, a bit better than the 1.06 g the new car pulled. So what gives? It's down to the tire. The new car was fitted with an all-season compound whereas the last car we tested was wearing summer performance tires. Frankly, the fact that the 4S did as well as it did on all-seasons is astounding.

So it goes farther than you'd expect and is quicker than Porsche's willing to admit, too. It's safe to say the update to the 2025 Taycan was more than just a nip-and-tuck. In fact, the changes bring the humble Taycan 4S into a new league of performance and everyday usability. Even though the $165,735 asking price is steep, you might find it hard to do much better in 2025.

2025 Porsche Taycan 4S Performance Battery Plus

2025 Porsche Taycan 4S Performance Battery Plus
Edmunds test results

Base price

$120,495

Price as tested

$156,735

EPA-estimated range

295

Edmunds EV Range Test results

337

EPA-estimated consumption

39 kWh/100 mi

As-tested consumption

32.8 kWh/100 mi

0-60 mph

3.3

Quarter mile

11.3 sec @ 123.3 mph

Braking 60-0 mph

102

Skidpad (lateral g)

1.06

Reese Countsby

Reese Counts has worked in the automotive industry since he started as an intern at Edmunds in 2015. He has written or edited thousands of car-related articles and tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Reese is a vehicle test editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to Autoblog. Reese has also been featured on Yahoo! Finance, Engadget and AOL reviewing cars and covering automotive technology, auto shows and more. Reese learned to drive in his father's C4 Chevrolet Corvette and now owns his grandfather's 1999 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG. A love for cars runs deep in his family.

Nick Yekikianedited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

