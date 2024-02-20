At the 2025 Ram 1500 test drive Monday, vehicle development lead Doug Killian told Edmunds that the full-size pickup will be available with the Hands-Free Active Driving Assist system. As its name suggests, this is a hands-off version of the current Active Driving Assist system that is made up of adaptive cruise control, lane-centering assistance and other advanced safety features.

Like Ford's BlueCruise, GM's Super Cruise and Toyota's Teammate, sensors monitor your eye position while the system is active. As long as you're watching the road ahead, driving on one of the more than 125,000 of premapped roads and the system is working properly, you can take your hands off the wheel and let the car take control. Lane changing is activated by using the turn signal, with the system looking to see if there are other vehicles in your path and blind spots and then it moves accordingly. As with the other systems noted above, Hands-Free Active Driving Assist is an advanced Level 2 autonomous driving system, sometimes called Level 2.5 or Level 2+.