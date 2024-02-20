- Level 2+ hands-free driving is now available on certain 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee models.
- The service will cost an additional $2,995.
- The Jeeps and the 2025 Ram 1500 will include free three-year trials for the technology.
Jeep's Hands-Free Driving System Is Now Available in Select 2024 Grand Cherokee Models
The same system will be available on the 2025 Ram 1500
At the 2025 Ram 1500 test drive Monday, vehicle development lead Doug Killian told Edmunds that the full-size pickup will be available with the Hands-Free Active Driving Assist system. As its name suggests, this is a hands-off version of the current Active Driving Assist system that is made up of adaptive cruise control, lane-centering assistance and other advanced safety features.
Like Ford's BlueCruise, GM's Super Cruise and Toyota's Teammate, sensors monitor your eye position while the system is active. As long as you're watching the road ahead, driving on one of the more than 125,000 of premapped roads and the system is working properly, you can take your hands off the wheel and let the car take control. Lane changing is activated by using the turn signal, with the system looking to see if there are other vehicles in your path and blind spots and then it moves accordingly. As with the other systems noted above, Hands-Free Active Driving Assist is an advanced Level 2 autonomous driving system, sometimes called Level 2.5 or Level 2+.
Parent company Stellantis will offer this technology for the first time on the Overland 4x4 and Summit 4x4 versions of the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L. Note that the model must be equipped with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, not the V8 option or the plug-in hybrid.
Motor Authority reported that opting for the feature adds $2,995 to the price of a Grand Cherokee or Grand Cherokee L and includes a three-year trial. (Ram will also offer a three-year trial, but pricing is not yet available.) A Stellantis spokesperson told Motor Authority owners will be able to continue the service with a not-yet-priced subscription.
Ram’s Active Driving Assist hands-on technology, in contrast, uses a capacitive switch that senses contact on the wheel. It doesn’t require the driver’s hands to be stationed at the typical clock hands of 10 and 2, nor does it need to be activated by rotating the wheel.
Hands-Free Active Driving Assist is available on 125,000 miles of highways but still requires the driver to pay attention; after 5 detected seconds of inattention, the system will “nudge you,” Killian said. After the nudge and then a warning, the system will begin the process to bring the car to a complete standstill if the driver doesn’t regain control of the steering wheel.
Ram says the system “affirms the company's march toward an autonomous future.”
Edmunds says
Stellantis is the last of Detroit's Big Three to bring hands-off driving tech to its cars, but it's better late than never. We're certainly ready to test it against the big players in the sector.